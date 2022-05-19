The latest trilogy of iconic dinosaurs is coming to an end in Jurassic World Dominion, where the scenario placed before us is that of a planet invaded by these prehistoric beings. To raise the excitement even more, more movie posters have been released in which we see the main characters that will close this new generation.

However, the biggest fans have something to enjoy, because not only Owen Y claire They will show that they can combat the threat, since for this chapter it was decided to include characters that come from the first tapes. So we can take another look at Ian Malcolm, Alan Grant and Ellie Sattlermaking his glorious return to the big screen.

Here the illustrations:

The story of Jurassic World Dominion It puts us in a scenario where humans will have to adapt to living with dinosaurs, something that simply cannot happen due to the nature of both races. For that reason they must begin to learn from each other, or else one of the two sides will have to become extinct from the planet.

The closing of the trilogy World ranges from the first film released in 2014 and its continuation in 2018, this being the final closure with a somewhat long duration for this type of film. Specifically about 2 hours and 25 minutes, being almost on a par with current superhero films, such as the recently successful Dr. Strange in The Multiverse of Madness.

Remember that this movie opens on June 10th in theaters.

Via: Collider