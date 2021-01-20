Despite the fact that Jurassic world dominion suspended its filming at the beginning of 2020 due to the health emergency, in November of the same year director Colin Trevorrow finished the film, to the delight of the millions of fans of the new trilogy.

In an interview with the portal Movieweb, Trevorrow confirmed that Dominion will serve as the closing of the saga started in 1993 by Steven Spielberg and made it clear that much of the public did not feel that Jurassic park 3 served as the end of the story.

“For me, Dominion is the culmination of a story that has been told. When you got to the end of the Jurassic Park trilogy, it may not have been so clear what the full story of those three movies was because they were like episodes, the way they were approached, “he said.

Later, the filmmaker, as a complement, added that “this trilogy is not like that.” “It is a largely serialized story. What was important to me was that when you watch Dominion, you really feel like you are learning the history of that first series of movies and how everything that happened in those movies actually informs what can ultimately happen in the rest, “he said.

In addition, he explained that new generations will be able to see the complete film saga and can be encouraged to buy a special edition: “If the children born today will be presented with six Jurassic park films, you hope that the parents will buy them the box set, you wait make them feel like they’re watching a long story, “said Trevorrow.

Jurassic World 3 will hit theaters in 2022. Photo: Universal Pictures

When is Jurassic world dominion released?

Universal Pictures had planned to release Dominion in 2021, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the date was pushed back to June 10, 2022. The film stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Isabella Sermon. In addition, the actors who will return to the saga are Sam Neill (Allan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler) and Jeff goldblum (Ian Malcolm).