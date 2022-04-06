Jurassic World: Dominion It is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. Not only will we be offered a conclusion to the series, but we will see the return of the original actors from Jurassic Park. Considering everything that will happen in the film, many speculated that this will be a long feature film, and they are right, since The duration of Jurassic World: Dominion has been revealed.

According to multiple sources close to Collider, Jurassic World: Dominion It will last two hours and 26 minutes.making this film the longest of the entire series.

Compared, The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom were tied for being the longest Jurassic movies, both with a time of two hours and nine minutes. Then we find the original jurassic-park with its two hours and seven minutes, followed by the first installment of Jurassic World with two hours and four minutes. in last place is Jurassic Park 3which only lasts an hour and 32 minutes.

The duration of Jurassic World: Dominion It shouldn’t be a big surprise to many. especially considering that this film is responsible for putting an end to this series starring Chris Pratt. Along with this, hundreds of characters appear in this movie. Among them we find Sam Neill in the role of Dr. Alan Grant, Laura Dern playing Dr. Ellie Satler, and Jeff Goldblum once again as Dr. Ian Malcolm.

Jurassic World: Dominion It will be released on June 10, 2022. On related topics, this is the trailer for this tape. Similarly, here you can check the prologue of the film.

Editor’s note:

In a market where we’re seeing more and more extremely long movies, the length of Jurassic World: Dominion shouldn’t come as a surprise. Moreover, it is a miracle that this tape has a duration of three hours.

Via: Collider