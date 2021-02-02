The third installment of Jurassic world will bring back the dinosaurs as box office predators, but also the protagonists of the original trilogy: the unforgettable Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler) and Jeff goldblum (Ian Malcolm).

Previously, Sam Neill anticipated that the three characters will not be limited to a cameo, but would be throughout the entire film. As if this were not enough, the actor revealed that they had a significant role in the script during an interview for Entertainment Weekly.

Jurassic World, Dominion was the first production to resume its recordings amid the pandemic. Photo: Universal Pictures

“Colin Trevorrow, who is a great guy and an excellent director, was open to suggestions. Jeff came up with 50 suggestions every day, “said the actor, to clarify next:” I love Jeff, but I had too many ideas. It drove us crazy ”, he told the media.

Following these words, Sam Neill expressed his gratitude for the creative freedom granted to them by the director. “Laura and I also had some ideas (…) Colin was very open to them. We will see how many reached the final cut of the film, “he added.

Jurassic world: dominion Photo: composition / Universal

The film will mark the reunion of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum after 29 years since Jurassic park. Although the three have appeared throughout the saga, they never shared the scene again from the first installment.

Like many other Hollywood productions, Jurassic World: Dominion was not unaware of the delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that the filming has finished, its release date is scheduled for June 10, 2022 and the only thing left to do is to close the post-production phase.