According to information in the possession of Jeff Grubb, journalist and well-known gaming insider, Jurassic Park: Survival in some ways it will approach the philosophy of Alien: Isolationwith the player therefore having to continually try to survive ravenous dinosaurs equipped with advanced AI who will hunt him relentlessly.

Jurassic Park: Survival was officially presented at The Game Awards 2023 in December, where for the occasion we saw a trailer showing off a high-profile graphics section and some short gameplay sequences where we actually see the protagonist, Doctor Maya Joshi, at squeezed as he tries to hide or escape from various dinosaurs, including Velociraptors and T-Rexes.

During the latest episode of The XboxEra Podcast, Grubb states that with Jurassic Park: Survival the developers of Saber Interactive have set themselves the goal of getting closer to Alien: Isolation and that this “should already be quite obvious” from the trailer shown to The Game Awards.

For those who haven't played it, in Alien: Isolation the protagonist Amanda Ripley is constantly chased for almost the entire game by one Xenomorph equipped with an AI capable of acting dynamically based on its sight, smell, noises and the player's actions. The result is a sense of constant oppression and an always palpable tension.

Grubb's words are also reflected in the description of Jurassic Park: Survival present in official site of the game, where we learn that the player will have to “outwit the movie's dinosaurs and escape their jaws”, using “wit and stealth to devise diversions and escape some of the deadliest creatures to ever exist”. Furthermore, dinosaurs will have “different and adaptive behaviors“.