Jurassic Park: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

Tonight, Saturday 8 April 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1 Jurassic Park, a 1993 film directed by Steven Spielberg, based on the novel of the same name written by Michael Crichton, will be broadcast. Spielberg bought the rights to the book before it was published in 1990 and Crichton was hired to create a film adaptation of the work. David Koepp wrote the final screenplay, in which many of the book’s violent traits and much of the narrative part were lost; there were also substantial differences in the character of the characters. Spielberg hired Stan Winston Studios to create the animatronic subjects that would bring dinosaurs to the screen to interact with Industrial Light & Magic’s nascent computer-generated imagery technique. But let’s see all the information together.

Plot

On Isla Nublar, a small island owned by InGen located 120 miles away from Costa Rica, a worker is attacked and killed by a ferocious creature, kept in a cage that the victim was moving with his colleagues. The man’s family sues the owner of InGen, John Hammond, a nice and eccentric billionaire with a passion for dinosaurs. The paleontologist Alan Grant and the paleobotanist Ellie Sattler are then contacted by Hammond himself, who invites them to visit his island to formulate a scientific evaluation relating to the realization of one of his projects, on which however he initially maintains the most absolute secrecy. It turns out that Hammond has managed, thanks to the cloning technique, to bring many dinosaurs to life and to use them to create a real amusement park on Isla Nublar.

The purpose of the visit is to obtain a positive report on the park from the two scientists and thus be able to reassure the lenders. Meanwhile, Isla Nublar’s computer systems manager Dennis Nedry is bribed for $1.5 million by Lewis Dodgson, an executive at a company that competes with InGen, who wants to get hold of the embryos of the fifteen species of dinosaurs in the park. . The pair of scientists arrive on site together with the lawyer Donald Gennaro and the eccentric Ian Malcolm, a Texan mathematician specializing in chaos theory, thus discovering Hammond’s work and how he managed to achieve it thanks to the help of the Dr. Henry Wu, or by exploiting the dinosaur blood extracted from mosquitoes that lived in the Jurassic period and were then imprisoned in fossil amber. Since the reptile DNA extracted was not complete, it was supplemented with that of a toad.

For safety reasons, the dinosaurs are kept within 50 miles of electrified fences, they are all female to prevent uncontrolled reproduction and they are all deficient in a particular protein, lysine, the lack of which would cause coma and death. death of the animal within a week. Despite the apparent impeccability of the prevention systems put in place, Alan and Ellie, although amazed, still have serious doubts about the possible ecological impact that dinosaurs could cause. Malcolm is even more skeptical, almost outraged by what has been done: according to him it is not possible to regulate the development of an ecosystem, and not because the security systems are inefficient, but because “life always wins” and rebels against control of man. Later, Hammond’s two grandchildren, Timothy “Tim” and Alexis “Lex” Murphy, reach the visitor center and join the group; guests are then invited on a safari in the park, in the hope that witnessing its wonders will convince them to support the project. Unfortunately the visit is suspended due to an incoming storm.

Jurassic Park: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Jurassic Park, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Sam NeillAlan Grant

Laura DernEllie Sattler

Jeff GoldblumIan Malcolm

Richard AttenboroughJohn Hammond

Bob PeckRobert Muldoon

Martin FerreroDonald Gennaro

BD WongHenry Wu

Samuel L. Jackson Ray Arnold

Wayne KnightDennis Nedry

Joseph MazzelloTimothy Murphy

Ariana RichardsAlexis Murphy

Streaming and TV

Where to see Jurassic Park on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – 8 April 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free MediasetPlay.it platform.