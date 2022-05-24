CDMX.- Thanks to augmented reality it is now possible to have a dinosaurs Park at home, without the fear of being eaten by one. To do this, a series of indications must be followed that will be explained later.

To have a Jurassic Park It is possible thanks to the collaboration between Google, the Universal company, Ludia and Amblim Entertainment, who made available to users a tool to be able to see the dinosaurs in any environment, for which you only need to have a mobile device and Google.

The world’s most famous search engine has implemented a 3D model catalog of different dinosaurs from the Jurassic World movie franchise, which includes sounds or movements, which will allow a very real experience.

The set of 3D models is available to the public, to access it it is not necessary to download anything. In addition, it has no cost and is very simple to activate.

If you want to have a photo or video with dinosaurs, like the T.Rex, all you have to do is follow the recommendations below.

Steps

Access the Google search engine and write “Dinosaurs” or write down the name of the prehistoric animal from the list that will appear later. After obtaining the search results, the legend “View in 3D” will appear at the bottom of the description, all you have to do is select this option. Then choose the “See your space” option for the three-dimensional preview, focus the device’s camera by moving from side to side and aim at the ground. Adjust the dinosaur to the environment, you can rotate or zoom it. In case you want to hear roars and footsteps, you just have to activate the sounds with the volume keys. To finish, just capture and save to your mobile device.

The prehistoric animals that you can download in 3D are the following:

tyrannosaurus rex

Spinosaurus

velociraptor

triceratops

Stegosaurus

pteranodon

brachiosaurus

Parasaurolophus

Dilophosaurus

ankylosaurus

It may interest you:

Four towns in Sinaloa popular for their bread to visit this next school bridge

WhatsApp Plus 2022: How to download the new APK version 20.20.0 on your cell phone?

Monkeypox: This is all the experts know so far

Requirements

Have the Google search engine active Chrome or Safari browser Internet connection Mobile device with camera (Android or iOS).