New additions will also take advantage of the benefits offered by the Carbon Engine the publisher’s proprietary engine that allows you to easily convert retro games for today’s platforms, such as quick saves and in-game maps.

Limited Run Games announced that Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection at launch it will include two more games than previously announced and coming from the Sega Mega Drive, that is Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park: Rampage Edition without any change in price, which will start from $34.99 for PS5, PS4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

The other games in the collection

In total, therefore, Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection will include four games. In addition to the two additions announced today, the collection will also include Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues, originally released on NES, SNES and Game Boy. To be precise we will find:

Jurassic Park (NES, SNES and Game Boy)

Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues (NES, SNES and Game Boy)

Jurassic Park (Sega Mega Drive)

Jurassic Park: Rampage Edition (Sega Mega Drive)

Don’t be fooled by the fact that there are two “Jurassic Parks”. The title is the same, as is the fact that they are based on the first film of the film series and that they were released in 1993, but they are two completely different games.

The Jurassic Park released on Nintendo platforms is in fact an action adventure with an isometric view and some indoor first-person phases, while the one arriving on Sega Mega Drive is a side-scrolling action which also includes some elements taken from the 1990 novel by Michael Crichton .

We remind you that Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection will also arrive in Classic and Prehistoric formats which include special packs based on the VHS of the first film or replicas of the NES cartridges. It doesn’t end here, because the games released on the big N consoles will come also re-released on NES, SNES and Game Boy with amber cartridges also from Limited Run Games. If you are interested you can find all the products at this address with pre-orders ending on October 15th.