An array of retro classics are getting fresh releases from publisher Limited Run Games, with 20 titles confirmed via a showcase event streamed last night that featured numerous retro classics.

Headlining the showcase were Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection, which includes the original Jurassic Park NES game and its sequel Jurassic Park 2: The Chaos Continues, plus the Castlevania Advance Collection, which includes Circle of the Moon, Harmony of Dissonance, Aria of Sorrow , and Dracula X.

A slew of PS1 titles were announced as well, including platformers Gex and Tomba!, and survival horror point-and-click Clock Tower. This will mark the first time Clock Tower has been officially released outside of Japan.

Tomba! reveal at the Limited Run Games showcase.

Another announced title which has caught attention is Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore, which Limited Run Games described as a “spiritual successor” to those infamous Legend of Zelda games for CD-i. Voice actors from the original CD-i games are part of the voice cast for Arzette, the publisher noted, to pay real tribute to the “infamous fantasy adventure titles”.

A spiritual successor to a pair of infamous fantasy adventure titles, Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore is a NEW interactive animated adventure! Developed by @thedopsterpublished & funded by @LimitedRunGames. Coming 2023. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/c7yNd1Cchm —Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) July 12, 2023

Here’s the full list of everything that was announced at the Limited Run Games showcase.

Another Crusade

Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore

Castlevania Advance Collection

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Clock Tower

colossal cave

Double Shake

Dungeons of Aether

El-Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron

Gargoyles Remastered

Gex Trilogy

Jurassic Park: Classic Games Collection

karateka

Koumajou Remilia: Scarlet Symphony

Kyukyoku Tiger-Heli Collection

Midnight Fight Express

Odencat’s Paradise Collection

Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties Definitive Edition

Rise of the Triad Ludicrous Edition

Rollercoaster Tycoon 3

Rose & Camellia

Shantae Advance

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Soundtrack Collection

Tomba!

This Way Madness Lies

Any of these take your fancy?