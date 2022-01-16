Almost three decades later, Steven Spielberg’s film serves to show the benefits of Media Molecule’s game.

Anyone who has lived in the 90s witnessed the phenomenon that was jurassic-park. The movie of steven spielberg He was taking us on a trip to an island where billionaire John Hammond had managed to clone the extinct dinosaurs as an attraction for a complete park. The blockbuster film spawned endless video game adaptations already numerous sequels of which we have also had interesting proposals like the one in the recent Jurassic World Evolution 2.

The film had many memorable scenes, but few as iconic as the thunderous sound of the t.rex when we are introduced to the night in the rain. This has been recreated by Dreams player and developer, Krenautican. We haven’t stopped marveling at player work in Media Molecule’s magnificent creator, but we still we keep surprising ourselves.

Its creator has also included support for VRThe modeling achieves really faithful to how Spielberg showed us the fearsome predator in 1993, accompanied by careful lighting and the successful effect of the rain under which he was on the scene. A wonderful job that has not taken long to arouse the attention of the social networks and to remind us of wide possibilities that Dreams provides us.

Krenautican He has also shared on his Twitter a version adapted for VRIn addition to publishing your playable project on the Dreams website. among the many amazing creations From Dreams, we have been able to enjoy a version of Ratchet and Clank with superb visuals, as well as a particular adaptation of Mandalorian where stealth is the most important element.

