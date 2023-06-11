Deutsche Wellei

06/10/2023 – 4:24 pm

Steven Spielberg’s cult classic innovated by combining animatronic models, computer-generated images and live-action scenes, featuring realistic dinosaurs, which spread the “dynomania” across the world. which would become a cult classic. Director Steven Spielberg not only brought extinct dinosaurs to life, but also described the catastrophic consequences of humans “playing God”.

Jurassic Park was released in US theaters on June 11, 1993 and made history as the first film to combine animatronic models and computer-generated imagery with live-action footage. In doing so, it created an immersive experience for audiences and set new standards in cinematic work with special effects.

Dinosaurs look almost as real as animals in a nature documentary. With leathery skin, pulsing veins and moving tendons, they breathed, walked and roared so realistically that audiences forgot they were computer-generated or hand-built.

At the time, the blockbuster turned out to be the highest-grossing film of all time, grossing over $914 million worldwide, surpassing the previous record held by 1982’s ET The Extra-Terrestrial, also directed by Steven Spielberg.

When man plays God

Jurassic Park has viewers asking, “What if?” The plot is based on the 1990 novel of the same name, written by author Michael Crichton, who is also a co-writer of the film.

The setting is the fictional island of Nublar, off the west coast of Costa Rica. There, millionaire industrialist John Hammond (played by Richard Attenborough) and a team of geneticists build a theme park with dinosaurs cloned through genetic engineering.

After a velociraptor dinosaur fatally attacks its owner, Hammond invites paleontologist Alan Grant (Sam Neill), paleobotanist Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and mathematician C (Jeff Goldblum) to the park to assess its safety and convince them that the park is safe for the public. Hammond’s grandchildren, brothers Tim and Lex (Joseph Mazzello and Ariana Richards, respectively), accompany the researchers on their journey.

The expedition team, previously only familiar with dinosaur fossils, are stunned by what they see when they find the giant reptiles alive in the park. Chaos theorist Malcolm, however, questions the artificial disruption of the existing natural order.

“Dinosaurs roam free in the park. And they simply regard man as a kind of cohabitant to coexist peacefully or to pursue as prey,” Steven Spielberg told Empire Magazine in August 1993.

Master of Suspense and Emotions

Steven Spielberg has long been making film history, ever since he directed his first Hollywood blockbuster, Jaws, in 1975. It’s impossible to forget the stealthy approach to the great white shark accompanied by composer John Williams’ sinister score.

Spielberg’s ability to keep audiences on the edge of their seats is evident in his vast and varied filmography. Jurassic Park was no different, boasting its own heart-pounding moments.

One of the simplest yet most impactful scenes is when the Hammond grandsons Tim and Lex are sitting at night in a parked jeep waiting for rescue. The two children notice the water rippling in the cups on the car’s dashboard, which is timed perfectly to a loud thumping in the background that steadily grows in volume and intensity until the T-Rex makes its grand entrance – with a terrible ending for some.

Another surprising scene is the dilophosaurus spitting. One minute it’s a cute and curious dinosaur; then violently vomits acid on its victim, bristling alarmingly.

jaw dropping technology

While Jurassic Park sparked worldwide dynomania, it wasn’t the first film featuring the enormous reptiles, whose 180-million-year reign was extinguished almost overnight after an asteroid hit Earth 66 million years ago.

Older dinosaur movies used stop-motion, go-motion, prosthetics, animatronics, and other traditional methods. However, at times, the dinosaurs’ movements on screen appeared “jerky” – reminding viewers that they weren’t real.

Jurassic Park was not the first film to use computer-generated imagery (CGI). It was also used successfully in Tron (1982) and Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) and, to some extent, in 1977’s Star Wars.

However, by the time Spielberg brought the story of Michael Crichton to life, CGI was already more advanced and the director’s visionary decision to harness it and combine it with other traditional methods led to an unimaginable change in filmmaking. Today, everything we read about in books or simply imagine can potentially be realized on screen.

smart dialogs

Another part of the fascination with Jurassic Park is due to its clever dialogues. Jeff Goldblum’s character Ian Malcolm had perhaps some of the best lines in the film.

One cutscene shows guests waiting to see the T-Rex in its enclosure for the first time. Trying to understand this perspective, Malcom reflects: “God creates dinosaurs, God destroys dinosaurs. God creates man, man destroys God. Man creates dinosaurs.” To which Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) intervenes: “the dinosaurs eat the man… The woman inherits the earth”.

The film also makes a cheeky reference to another famous park attraction – long before it itself inspired a series of blockbusters: in one scene, John Hammond cites Disneyland as an example of a theme park that ran into trouble before it opened. Malcolm then points out: “Yes, but when the pirates of the Caribbean break, they don’t eat the tourists.”

Five sequels have followed since the first film, with a worldwide gross of $6 billion, making Jurassic Park one of the highest-grossing franchises of all time.

And while one might think that technological advances would improve the sequels, movie nostalgics and dinosaur fans alike are faithful to the original film.

In 2018, the Library of Congress selected the film for preservation in the United States National Film Registry for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant”.

30 years later, "Jurassic Park" remains in a class of its own, bringing dinosaurs back to life before our very eyes.
























