Jurassic Park 3: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italy 1

Tonight, Saturday 22 April 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1, Jurassic Park 3 is aired, a 2001 American action and science fiction film directed by Joe Johnston, the third chapter of the franchise that began with Jurassic Park and continued with Il mondo lost – Jurassic Park, both based on the novels by Michael Crichton. Joe Johnston replaces Steven Spielberg as director, who, here as producer, had already considered him for the direction of the second installment of the series, The Lost World. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

About four years have passed since the San Diego crash. The public is aware of the current existence of cloned dinosaurs on Isla Sorna, but the failure of the previous expedition meant that the island was declared a no-go zone.

Paleontologist Alan Grant, who survived the Jurassic Park disaster, continues to work in search of fossils with the help of a young student, Billy Brennan, but funds for their research are increasingly scarce. Among the latest machines they bought there is one capable of scanning a fossil and sculpting a three-dimensional reproduction; as an example, Billy creates the sounding board of a Velociraptor, a species Grant has discovered to have highly evolved communication and organizational skills, leading him to believe that these animals could have become the dominant species on Earth if they hadn’t gone extinct.

The two researchers receive a proposal from the wealthy spouses Paul and Amanda Kirby to fly over Isla Sorna, with the promise of financing the excavation activities. Grant has serious doubts about this trip since he knows it is forbidden to approach the island, but Billy pushes him to accept by virtue of the large payment offered by the couple.

The four take off and are escorted by three men hired to secretly build a security perimeter once they reach their destination. At Isla Sorna the plane begins to descend despite the disapproval of Grant who, in an attempt to prevent the landing, receives a blow to the head and falls unconscious…

Jurassic Park 3: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Jurassic Park 3, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Sam NeillAlan Grant

William H. MacyPaul Kirby

Tea Leoni – Amanda Kirby

Alessandro Nivola as Billy Brennan

Trevor MorganEric Kirby

Michael JeterUdesky

John DiehlCooper

Bruce A. Young: Nash

Laura Dern Ellie Sattler

Taylor Nichols – Mark Degler

Mark HarelikBen Hildebrand

Julio Oscar MechosoEnrique Cardoso

Sonia Jackson: Symposium leader

Bernard Zilinskas: student

Rona Benson: student

Blake Michael BryanCharlie Degler

Streaming and TV

Where to see Jurassic Park 3 on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 22 April 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to watch the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.