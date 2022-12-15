The World Cup has a particular magic, those who weeks ago were completely unknown, make an appearance in the most important soccer tournament and tend to become heroes and warriors emerging and Qatar 2022 has been full of this class of characters, mainly due to the surprising level of teams from which little was expected, such as Croatia and Morocco, both semifinalists.
These footballers become market targets for the most powerful teams on the planet, who tend to be attracted to emerging talent. In addition, they are affordable players, since they tend to be part of smaller teams and their prices do not reach the sky as is usually the case with world stars. Such is the case of Juranovic, Croatian right-back who proved to be a physical marvel and have a huge round trip, a fact that has put him in the sights of FC Barcelona.
According to information from Mundo Deportivo, the Barcelona sports area has been impressed with the world cup held by Josip Juranovic, more popularly known as “the man who dried Vinicius Jr.”. The Catalans are on the hunt for a right-back even for this same winter market and today the Croatian is one of the strongest names for the club, even below Diogo Dalot, since at 27 he has a long way to go. Juranovic has a contract with Celtic ahead of him, although his market value is only 6.5 million euros, for which he would be a very accessible signing for the club’s coffers.
