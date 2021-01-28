Faisal Al Naqbi (Fujairah)

The Serbian coach, Goran, Fujairah described his team’s readiness as good, despite the lack of time to confront Sharjah, at the opening of the second round of the Arab Gulf League on Saturday, stressing that the “wolves” dealt with his mistakes in the victory match, in the second leg of the Arab Gulf Cup quarter-final. He contracted two new foreigners to support the team.

He added: I hope that the two new players will make the desired addition, and we have chosen them according to the actual need of the team, and we have to play hard, despite the difficulty of the confrontation against a team that leads the competition.

Goran indicated that he respects Sharjah a lot, as one of the big teams in the league, despite his exit from two competitions in the recent period, and said the first-leg match witnessed the presentation of a good level for his team. He hopes that the team will continue to perform positively to get a good result from the opponent’s court.