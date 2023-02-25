(Reuters) – Slovakian film director Juraj Jakubisko, named his country’s best director of the 20th century and considered the “Fellini of the East”, has died aged 84, Slovakia’s public broadcaster RTVS said on Saturday.

Jakubisko died in Prague, where he lived, his daughter told RTVS.

The director studied cinema in the 1960s in Prague, being part of a generation of filmmakers from the New Wave of Czechoslovakia, and released his debut film, the autobiographical “The Crucial Years”, in 1967.

His films were banned after the Prague Spring of 1968, when a brief period of liberalization in then-communist Czechoslovakia was interrupted.

Jakubisko returned to feature film production in the 1980s, with Federico Fellini’s wife Giuletta Masina starring in their fairy tale “The Feather Fairy” in 1985.

He released Blood Countess, his first English-language film, in 2008 to tell the story of Hungarian Countess Elizabeth Bathory, considered one of the most notorious serial killers in the world.

After that, he started to focus more on production.

