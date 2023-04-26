It’s been seven months since the last installation of developer Jupiter’s mighty Picross puzzle series on Switch, meaning there are probably a fair few fans in need of a fresh fix right about now. Luckily, help is on the way, with Picross S9 officially launching tomorrow, 27th April.

This ninth mainline series entry on Switch introduces a grand total of 485 new puzzles, so plenty of fresh deductive, dot-plopping column action to be getting on with. 300 of those are Picross and Mega Picross puzzles, 150 are Clip Picross, 30 are Color Picross, and the remaining five are Extra puzzles – three of which will require you to link play data from Picross S6, S7, and S8.

Additionally, the local co-op mode introduced in Picross’ previous installation makes a return in S9, meaning up to four players can work together to solve its new conundrums.

PICROSS S9 trailer.

And in addition to all that, S9’s big new feature arrives in the form of a “rewind” feature, which basically lets you scrub back and forth on a recorded time line of your previous moves to make it easy to spot your mistakes and make changes as required.

Picross S9 launches on Switch’s eShop tomorrow, 27th April, and will cost £8.99/$9.99.