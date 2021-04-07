Netflix is ​​ready to premiere Jupiter’s legacy, series that will base its story on the comic of the same name created by Mark Millar, known for writing Kick Ass, Old man Logan and Civil war.

Everything seems to indicate that The Legacy of Jupiter will be a success of the streaming giant, after the premiere of its first trailer.

Jupiter’s legacy – trailer

Millar spoke of the series in an interview conducted by Comicbook, where he indicated that he was excited about the premiere.

“I remember back in 2012, as I was writing Jupiter’s legacy with Frank Quitely, thinking every time that if it were turned into a series, it would look spectacular. Now the show has come to life. Frank’s work on the comics really formed the visual template for this series on all levels, ”explained the writer.

Jupiter’s legacy – cast and release date

Josh Duhamel as Sheldon Sampson / The Utopian

Andrew Horton as Brandon Sampson

Elena Kampouris as Chloe Sampson

Leslie Bibb as Lady Liberty / Grace Sampson

Ben Daniels as Brain-Wave / Walter Sampson

Ian Quinlan as Hutch

Tyler Mane as Blackstar.

The first season of Jupiter’s Legacy will feature eight chapters and will be available on Netflix from May 7, 2021 .

What is Jupiter’s legacy about?

The series tells the story of the world’s first superheroes, who received their powers in 1930. After protecting humanity for nearly a century, the vigilantes must pass the legacy on to their children. However, young people fail to measure up to parents and their demanding personal standards.