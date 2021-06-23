Jupiter’s Legacy It was one of Netflix’s bets during the superhero boom. The series, based on the comic by Mark Millar, was one of the most watched on the platform after its premiere, although it strongly divided critics.

After a total of 8 episodes, the first season had an ending that led to more installments. However, the streaming service announced that the series was canceled so that they can focus on other titles from the same fictional universe.

In an interview for Cinema Blend, Josh Duhamel confessed that the announcement caught the team off guard and shared how he felt when he learned that he would stop being The Utopian on the show.

“It’s disappointing, I’m not going to lie. We all worked very hard on it, we promoted it a lot and we thought we had done a really good series. I think it has worked very well with the audience and continues to do so. “

When asked about the reasons behind the cancellation, the actor claimed that he did not know them, but thanked them for the experience: “I am grateful for the opportunity to have done this and I think we all did a great job. But that’s how business works. Even if you’ve done something great, it can be undone. “

What is Jupiter’s Legacy about?

The streaming giant opted for superhero series by releasing The Legacy of Jupiter. Photo: Netflix

The show follows the story of the world’s first superheroes, who received their powers back in the 1930s. After spending nearly a century protecting humanity, this first generation must now pass the legacy on to their children.

However, tensions mount when young people, eager to prove themselves, fail to live up to either the legendary public reputation of their parents or their demanding personal standards.