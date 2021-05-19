Now that the comic is the R&D of the audiovisual medium, it is worth wondering if the growing obsession to buy the rights to all graphic work with a minimum of popularity for its adaptation can diminish the real creative possibilities of an apparently unstoppable synergy. Sometimes even the source material is not minimally known and it is transferred to moving images without even respecting its title. Commendable versions, such as the series’ Watchmen ‘, by Lindelof, or the recent’ Invincible ‘, which shows the hand of its original screenwriter, Robert Kirkman -main responsible for the comics of’ The Walking Dead’-, are made punctual, rich exceptions that do not finish setting the pattern to follow. Sometimes they collect the spirit of the comic, its essence, and manage to emulate its power of fascination in live action with some licenses, read ‘Preacher’, but the usual trend is that the final product moves away from the cartoons, without a rational reason, to offer something else, as in the case of ‘El vecino’, whose second season of imminent premiere has little or nothing to do with the graphic novel by Pepo Pérez and Santiago García. Go ahead that a comic does not need to jump to the screen to confirm its worth, to find the ultimate reason for its existence and be applauded by the masses, but it does not hurt to recognize that its current visibility within the framework of other disciplines supposes a good oxygen balloon for its creators, especially economically speaking. Hopefully this fertilization leads to a growth in the sale of copies and sequential art crosses all barriers of media and cultural acceptance (sadly, it still has).

A still from ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’.

In the midst of this struggle to take over the property rights of one and a thousand comics, especially superheroes, the same date on which Disney announced the creation of its own platform, already a fact, full of content from its archive and new productions, jumped to the fore the purchase of the Millarworld publishing label by the almighty Netflix. With the clear intention of offering in its huge catalog a string of audiovisual adaptations based on the prolific work of one of the comic book writers of the moment. The scotch Mark Millar, winner of several Eisner awards, is an undeniable reference in the world of comics. He worked for Marvel for years, bringing energy with his wit to series like ‘The Avengers’, turned into ‘The Ultimates’, the main source of inspiration for the Iron Man film franchise and company. He relocated the well-known group of vigilantes in time and space, at the service of the government and humanity, presenting them as human beings, with powers, but also with their problems, miseries and contradictions. With ‘Wanted (Wanted)’ he precisely kicked the genre in the butt, revealing its transgressive character. He signed an ingenious and groundbreaking script that made its way to the big screen with substantial changes. It is also from his vintage ‘Kick Ass’, with illustrations by John Romita Jr., always exquisite. The iconoclastic headline features Kick-Ass and Hit Girl, two unique advocates for good. Explicit violence on a rampage with an omnipresent charcoal humor and revenge as the main engine of the action are the fundamental pillars of a proposal that gave rise to two decent films, like ‘Kingsman: Secret Service’, drawn by Dave Gibbons himself , a kind of James Bond adapted to the new times with a lot of sarcasm, action and self-confidence.

Welcome to MillarWorld



Millar’s work is the perfect catalyst for film and television viewers to be drawn to cartoons. Lately everything this praised writer publishes on paper seems like the pilot chapter of a future series – it is the talk among fans – but the adjective opportunist is linked to those of a good entrepreneur, worker and genius. In fact, Netflix has also targeted the publishing market with ‘The Magic Order’. While waiting for other projects to materialize in real image that start from titles already published, such as ‘Huck’, ‘Empress’, ‘American Jesus’ or ‘Sharkey The Bounty Hunter’, this month the expected one has seen the light in streaming translation into flesh and blood of ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’, whose story has the good work of the ineffable Frank Quitely with pencils. Interest in comics written by Millar fades in a tedious adaptation that is the first stone in the popular screenwriter’s shoe and the jump from his imagery to the Netflix menu.

Three frames from ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’.

‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ has not convinced (almost) anyone, despite having an interesting starting premise. His haughtiness has overthrown even the fanboy more dedicated, a sign that reinforces the aforementioned in these lines. The abuse of a trend in any field can generate monsters like the one at hand, a series lacking in ideas in its staging that it chooses to add a supposed depth to the characters that ends up being an anchor that does not allow the plot to advance with the desirable fluidity. Behind the adaptation was initially – it has had its pluses and minuses – Steven S. DeKnight, whose work in the series ‘Daredevil’ was exalted in excess. Precisely the leaden rhyme was already present in one of the superheroic headers that were canceled when Disney took all the Marvel production home. The aesthetics of the launch that concerns us is not to shoot rockets, with the makeup and hairdressing department at full capacity. There is no room in the head to let the abundant close-ups overlook how bad the accessories to the cast feel (those wigs, that mustache, those wrinkles …). Not to mention that widespread mania in Netflix productions, with an international flair, which consists in making it seem that all the stories take place in the same city, even if it is not. Eight episodes of heavy digestion, impersonal, invite choking, starting from a concept to squeeze with better guarantees.

‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ presents a world where superheroes coexist naturally with human beings. The series explains through flashbacks how its protagonists got their powers, a timeline with little adventure, too long compared to comics, where it only occupies fifteen pages. The group of paladins, families with children who have genetically inherited their powers -some a bit rebellious-, have been defending the good for a century without killing any of their enemies, those who threaten world peace, but times have changed and their ethics is called into question. The new generations do not think the same, their morals are different and someone wants to tickle them. Unlike the comic, where Millar bets on a certain political vision, lThe series hobbles, with few action scenes, slowing down what happens. The narrative spends too much time delving into vigilante traumas and their codes of conduct, unnecessarily lengthening a story that calls for more dynamism. At the same time, importance is given to a villain with little chicha on paper and the treatment of the main characters is uneven, to the point that some vital ones that gave for more are dispensed with. However, recognizing that the comic is a work in itself and the series a different one, and must be objectively analyzed independently, boredom is the biggest jarring note. It is difficult to reach the goal in the first season, although there is no doubt that fiction places, slowly until exhaustion, the fundamental pieces for the entertainment device to take off with greater success in its continuation.

‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ is available on Netflix