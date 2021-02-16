Harvard University believes it has discovered one of the oldest intrigues in the Galaxy, the origin of the asteroid that collided with Earth in the Mexican Chicxulub crater and caused the extinction of dinosaurs.

Experts have long believed that most dinosaur species became extinct after a massive asteroid struck Earth about 66 million years ago. The Harvard guys have put supercomputers to work and using gravitational simulations and statistical analysis have published a new theory which denies that the asteroid was a lone local stone, but rather a fragment of a much larger body which originated on the outskirts of the solar system.

The theory cites a “culprit”: Jupiter. From what they say, the planet would have interfered in a decisive way so that a body that in principle had a harmless trajectory ended up colliding with Earth. Merely, the huge gravitational pull of the gas giant spat out the stone “Like some kind of pinball machine” And he sent it to us like a huge missile.

Before the impact, the original asteroid (comet or meteorite because it is not clear) broke up and only part of it managed to hit our planet. This “small” piece could be between 15 and 80 km wide and left a crater in Mexico that is estimated to be up to 30 kilometers deep.

The consequences do seem to be well documented and we have seen them in documentaries and movies. The impact wreaked havoc. It sent gigantic tsunamis, started terrible wildfires and engulfed the entire Earth in a toxic atmosphere. It caused extinctions both directly by the heat of the impact and indirectly by global cooling since the matter ejected from the impact crater reflected the thermal radiation of the Sun.

Jupiter, guilty of the extinction of the dinosaurs or our savior?

The results of this global catastrophe included the extermination of most large creatures that populated the planet, including the extinction of the dinosaurs. The latest models simulated by supercomputers say that the extinction was extremely rapid, practically in hours not in years as previously estimated.

And where did the asteroid come from? Scientists of yesteryear believed that it must have come from a belt between Jupiter and Mars. However, the latest research indicates that it is highly unlikely. Due to the chemical composition of the impact deposits found in the crater where it and other asteroids of similar or larger size have collided with Earth, scientists believe that these huge rocks were probably created in the Oort Cloud, a cloud spherical objects located at the end of the Solar System, little gravitationally bound to the Sun, so other stars tend to affect it and send objects into our system.

According to the new Harvard theory, Jupiter was responsible for the extermination of the dinos. Of course, it is proven that the gravitational attraction of the gas giant has saved us more than once from our own extinction deflecting other bodies out of the way against Earth.

And they come back from time to time. A similar object (of the same composition as the material found in the Mexican Chicxulub crater) struck Earth about 2 billion years ago and left the Vredefort crater in South Africa, the largest confirmed crater in Earth’s history. Another is the Zhamanshin crater in Kazakhstan, which is the largest confirmed crater in the last million years.

The researchers say their hypothesis can be tested by further studying these craters and even those on the surface of the Lluna to determine the composition of these bodies. Comet monitoring and study space missions can also help. Understanding all of this is not only crucial to solving one of the great mysteries in Earth’s history, but it could prove critical if an event like the one that led to the extinction of the dinosaurs threatened the planet again. And in this case to humans.