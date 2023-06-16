Very soon the world will witness a new astronomical event, which will encourage your spirit for amateur astronomy. It is about a celestial planetary lineation that will show Saturn, Neptune, Jupiter, Mercury and Uranus visible in the night sky.

This celestial parade will take place on Saturday June 17 and can be seen from anywhere in the world, including Mexico, the country we will talk about below, so that you know how and when to see this spectacular astronomical phenomenon.

Although there is talk of a planetary parade, this is a non-astronomical colloquial term to specifically indicate when several planets are present with the naked eye in the night sky.

how and at what time to see the planetary alignment?

The alignment of Saturn, Neptune, Jupiter, Mercury and Uranus will be registered this Saturday June 17the astronomical event can be seen just before sunrise in the 95 degree section of the sky.

In order to observe the astronomical event, you must raise your gaze to the sky an hour before the first rays of the Sun come out, at approximately 4-5 hours on Saturday.

Although the alignment can be distinguished with the naked eye, you should bear in mind that Uranus and Neptune are the most difficult planets to observe, so you could use a telescope or binoculars to extend your observation range.

What is a planetary alignment?

A planetary alignment is a phenomenon in which various planets in the solar system are located on approximately the same imaginary line in space. This means that, from the perspective of an observer on Earth, the planets align relative to our position.

However, it is important to note that planetary alignments do not necessarily imply that the planets are perfectly aligned in a straight line. Due to the different orbital speeds and trajectories of the planets, the alignments can be viewed as an approximation rather than a precise alignment.

Planetary alignments are relatively rare events and can occur in many different configurations. Some alignments involve only two or three planets, while others may involve multiple planets or even all the planets visible to the naked eye. These alignments can be of interest to astronomers and hobbyists alike, as they provide an opportunity to observe multiple planets in the night sky in close position to each other.

It is important to note that planetary alignments do not have significant effects on everyday life on Earth. They are scientifically interesting astronomical events and can be exciting for astronomy enthusiasts, but they have no direct impact on our planet or our daily lives.