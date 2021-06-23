Jupiter began to retrograde on June 20 at 2 ° of the sign of Pisces. During this period of time you will re-enter Aquarium on July 29 and will continue its retrogradation until October 18 at 22 ° Aquarius.

Who is Jupiter in astrology?

Jupiter likes to do everything big. As the planet of faith, it represents our belief system, our philosophy and the meaning of life. Also our feeling of abundance and spiritual well-being.

Its position in the natal chart tells us where to look to grow, expand, and find meaning in our lives. Tradition says that wherever Jupiter is we have a “guardian angel” who takes care of us and helps us.

What is direct Jupiter?

When Jupiter is direct, generally all this expansion is exposed extrovertly, outwards. In Pisces, expansion and greatness occurs through empathic connection with my environment, inspiration, and service.

Jupiter in Pisces (and also in Aquarius) speaks of social consciousness. The difference is that while in Aquarius this search for expansion is done from a more mental or ideal plane, in Pisces, being a water sign, our emotional world is mobilized, so when we see injustices, it directly impacts our emotional field.



During this transit it is more common for us to connect with the great injustices of the world, and to miss the injustices that happen to us on a personal level (especially when each of us is the unjust, due to the Piscean tendency to avoid reality). It is more comfortable to be victims than victimizers, and socially it is more accepted.

What about retrograde jupiter?

It is important that we differentiate the two stages, since Jupiter is going to change sign and element.

During your period of retrogradation in Pisces, until the July 29, we will have the opportunity to internally analyze what is social justice. That is, justice exists, or is it an invention of man?

Is there divine justice, that the good go to heaven, and the bad go to hell, or do we live inhabiting heaven and hell, at the same time, in our daily experience? (Pisces is paradoxical.)

Today we see many protests and mobilizations for causes of social origin, in the search for equity and equal rights and opportunities. Although this can be seen from an ideological framework, Jupiter retrograde asks us to go deeper, and not stay in the superficial. Leave the banners and external struggles to observe ourselves: our beliefs, our concept of abundance and spirituality.

Jupiter asks us to stop being hypocrites (something that usually happens to a person with a lot of Jupiterian emphasis) and to believe ourselves to be carriers of the absolute truth, remember that he is the ruler of Sagittarius, and we are seeing the South Node in this sign, detaching ourselves from obsolete beliefs and judgments, resignifying them, or letting go, if necessary. In short, it is time to confront our own consciousness, without hypocrisy.



Already from July 29 the story will be another, with the Jupiter retrograde on Aquarium we will go from reviewing our emotions to our thoughts and ideals.

We are still in the process of review of our consciousness, and to observe what are those beliefs that make up our vision of the world, to modify them if necessary, because the world is changing, and we with it. The beliefs of yesterday are not those of today nor will they be those of tomorrow, since the North Node in Gemini asks us to be flexible, incorporate new learnings and pour them into our beliefs.

It also offers us the possibility of reviewing our future projection, and what should I modify from my beliefs to be able to access abundance. How do I connect with deserving? What are my mental conditioning that does not allow me to expand and grow?

I wish you a good Jupiter journey!