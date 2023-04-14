On Friday, April 14, the Juice probe was successfully launched into space aboard the rocket Ariane 5 departed from the spaceport of Kourou in French Guiana with destination Jupiter where it will arrive in 2031, a planet with a diameter of about 11 times that of Earth, with the task of revealing many of its mysteries. It is the mission ofESA JUICE (Jupiter Icy Moon Explorer) to which theItalian Space Agency supported by the national scientific community and national industry. The mission will end in 2035.

Jupiter mission

Jupiter Mission: JUICE (Jupiter Icy Moon Explorer) is the former mission on a large scale of a planetary exploration program “Cosmic Vision 2015-2025”, the departure of which took place on April 14, 2023 at 2.15 pm Italian time, of the European Space Agency selected by the ESA Space Program Committee and the first mission aboard a rocket Ariane 5 on flight VA 260.

The space space center Louis Broglio of Malindi in Kenya it acquired control of the carrier 22 minutes after lift off and followed it for about an hour. After detachment of the main stage Juice successfully separated from the second stage of Ariane 5 about 28 minutes after launch and at an altitude of 1,500 km from the Earth’s surface, thus taking its first steps into space. However, the joy that exploded among the ESA team saw moments of suspense given the 18-minute delay with which ESOC The European Space Operations Center hooked up to juice: its first signal was in fact captured only about 50 minutes after the launch from the New Norcia ground stationone of the antennas of the network Extract with which it monitors the probes in space.

The Juice probe will have to face, with 3 tons of fuel on board, a journey of approx eight years to reach the orbit of Jupiter in 2031 where it will carry out a series of remote overflights for another three years for a travel distance of approximately 800,000,000 km (800 million kilometres). The departure of the JUICE mission crowns a process that began in 2004. The launch of the carrier was scheduled for yesterday and was postponed by 24 hours due to bad weather.

Jupiter and its icy moons – Ganymede, Europa and Callisto – will be the focus of JUICE’s investigation which will also seek to study what are the conditions for planet formation and the emergence of life and how the solar system works.

Juice’s journey through space to Jupiter

Here’s what the journey and timing of the Juice probe will look like in space to reach Jupiter. After undocking from the Ariane 5 vector, JUICE will exploit the gravitational pull of three planets first of the Earth then of the Moon and finally of Venus with 4 close flybys and after an 8-year journey it will reach Jupiter. From 2030 to 2034 the spacecraft will make 35 close flybys of Jupiter and the moons during which the Jovian system will be studied. Also in 2034 Juice will fly over Ganymede and will be the first spacecraft to have orbited a moon other than Earth’s.

The departure of the JUICE probe for JUPITER

The purpose of the Juice mission

The purpose of the Juice mission will be to study the atmosphere and magnetosphere of the planet Jupiter, verify if its three moons, Ganymede, Europa and Callisto are habitable and also discover if under the frozen surface there are, as hypothesized, oceans of waterfall. The probe will also try to study the conditions for the formation of planets and how the Solar System works.

What the Juice probe has on board

On board the JUICE probe there are three tools out of ten made by the Italian Space Agency in collaboration with the scientific community and industry of our country: the RIME Radarthe JANUS room and the tool of Radio Science 3GM. The JUICE solar panels, the largest ever made for an interplanetary mission, are by Leonardo.

RIME radar on Juice

The radar RHYMES (Radar for Icy Moon Exploration) is capable of penetrating the icy surface of the Galilean satellites up to a depth of 9 km. The scientific data produced by the RIME radar, of which the “Principal Investigator” is from the University of Trento, will also be shared with NASA. The RIME was made by Thales Alenia Space in the plants in Rome and L’Aquila.

The RIME radar of the Juice spacecraft on a mission to Jupiter

JANUS telescope optical chamber

JANUS (Jovis, Amorum ac Natorum Undique Scrutator) is one optical chamber of the Juice spacecraft to study regional and local morphology and global processes on the moons and to map Jupiter’s clouds. The high-resolution camera of Janus was made in Leonardo with the collaboration of the National Institute of Astrophysics (INAF). It will be used to monitor Jupiter’s atmosphere and study its three icy moons.

The optical chamber on the JAMUS telescope on the Jupiter Juice spacecraft

The Janus camera left Leonardo’s factories in Campi Bisenzio and was transported to the Airbus headquarters in Toulouse in France to reach ESA’s Juice satellite.

3GM Radio Science Instrument

3GM (Gravity and Geophysics of Jupiter and the Galilean Moons) is a radio science instrument developed by Juice in collaboration with the Israel Space Agency (ISA) that will be used to study the gravity field and the extent of the internal oceans on the icy moons .

3GM Juice Instrumentation of the Juice Probe

Italian bodies, institutes and universities involved with Juice

The Institutions and Universities that make up the scientific teams for the instruments with Italian participation are INAF – National Institute of Astrophysics (with offices in Rome, Teramo, Padua and Catania), University of Trento, Sapienza University of Rome, University of Roma Tre , Bruno Kessler Foundation (FBK), University of Bologna, University of Tor Vergata-Rome, Institute of Geosciences and Earth Resources (IGG) of the CNR, CISAS – University of Padua, Milan Polytechnic, University of Salento.

The Italian involvement was also fundamental in the optical head of another instrument MAJIS (Moons and Jupiter Imaging Spectrometer), of French responsibility and realized with a bilateral agreement between ASI and CNES with the participation of INAF for the coordination of related scientific activities. The MAJIS is a spectrometer that will be used to observe the characteristics of the troposphere of Jupiter and on the icy moons for the characterization of ices and minerals.

“JUICE is a mission that represents a source of pride for our country” declared the president of the Italian Space Agency George Saccoccia. “We are also protagonists of this mission and ASI has, as always, played the role of catalyst for the scientific and industrial skills and capabilities that our space sector can offer in the international arena. Italy’s contribution is close to 50% of the entire program through the tools we have on board, which are also the result of international collaborations with other European agencies, with the Israeli agency and with NASA’s JPL centre. The project required over 20 years of preparation and will arrive around Jupiter in about 8 years. Those who will study the data that will come to us from JUICE today are still attending schools or universities and this is significant of how this spirit of sharing is part of the space sector. A spirit that looks to the future with confidence.”

“It is a historic day for Europe and for Italy” he comments Marco Tavani, president of the National Institute of Astrophysics. “The JUICE probe has left for Jupiter and its icy moons and INAF boasts a fundamental contribution on board the mission, with leadership in several scientific instruments such as MAJIS and JANUS and a team of first-rate researchers. We are also proud of the fact that JUICE will fly to the gas giant carrying a commemorative plaque dedicated to our Galileo Galilei and his “Sidereus Nuncius”, the book in which he reported the first incredible observations of Jupiter and its satellites made with the telescope. A gesture that of Galileo, pointing the telescope at the sky, apparently “useless” but which changed the world. INAF confirms itself once again as the Italian Research Body protagonist of space exploration missions of the Solar System and the Universe, demonstrating the level of scientific excellence of our country“.

Ariane 5 booster and turbopumps from AVIO of Colleferro

Another Italian company, the Air Force of Colleferro, contributed to the success of Ariane 5 flight VA 260 with the engines, two boosters providing 90% of the rocket’s take-off thrust and two Vulcain engine liquid oxygen turbopumps. The turbopump is the first to be entirely produced with the new supply chain and integrated in the Colleferro plants.

The thrust engine of Ariane 5 is a booster made by Avio of Colleferro

Avio has been part of the Ariane 5 program since the very beginning and the P230 engines worked perfectly on all flights. The company also supplies the P120C solid-propellant boosters for the new Ariane 6 launcher.

The Ariane 5 rocket features thrust booster engines

Ariane 5’s two external boosters provide more than 90% thrust to the launcher on takeoff in the first 130 seconds. Both are separated from the central body of the launcher at an altitude of 60 km.

The booster consists of 3 segmentscalled S1, S2 and S3, manufactured separately and subsequently integrated by Avio in French Guiana, complete with ignitor and nozzle, the latter manufactured by Airbus Safran Launchers.

The anterior segment S1 | The S1 segment is one of the three segments for the Ariane 5 booster and is completely manufactured complete with propellant at the Avio plant in Colleferro (Rome), with the exception of the metal part manufactured by MT Aerospace.

The manufacturing process consists of:

– in the application of a thermal protection;

– in the loading of 25 tons of solid propellant;

– in a series of inspections and checks aimed at verifying its compliance with the project requirements.

The loaded segment is then shipped to French Guiana where it is assembled to segments S2 and S3.

Segments S2 and S3 | The S2 and S3 segments, whose metal part is made by MT Aerospace, once subjected to the thermal protection application procedure and related checks in Colleferro, are shipped to French Guiana where they are loaded with 107 tons of propellant each by the Regulus company (60% Avio and 40% Airbus Safran Launchers). Finally, all segments are integrated by Europropulsion, a 50/50 joint venture between Avio and Airbus Safran Launchers and completed with igniter and nozzle.

The igniter of the Ariane 5 rocket

The booster initiator is also made in the Colleferro plant. It is made up of three stages, called the pyro, intermediate and main igniter, respectively. Each of the three igniters is thermally protected, loaded with propellant and, after the appropriate checks, is shipped to French Guiana where it is integrated into each of the three boosters. Each of them contains a total of about 65 kilograms of propellant.

Giulio Ranzo, Chief Executive Officer of Avio he has declared: “We are proud to have contributed to this important European science mission and to the Ariane program as a whole. With Vega C and Ariane 6, Europe will continue to have independent access to deep space for the foreseeable future”.

The probe started from Kourou, in French Guiana

