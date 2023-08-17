Madrid. Astronomers have identified a Jupiter-like object orbiting a star that is about 2,000 degrees hotter than the surface of the Sun.

In a study, published in Nature Astronomy, report the discovery of a system consisting of two celestial bodies, located some 1,400 light-years apart, which together offer an excellent opportunity to study Jupiter’s hot atmospheres, as well as advance our understanding of planetary evolution and stellar.

The discovery of this binary system, the most extreme of its kind known so far in terms of temperature, was made through the analysis of spectroscopic data collected by the Very Large Telescope of the European Southern Observatory in Chile.

Unlike the glow-obscured hot planets of Jupiter, it is possible to see and study this object because it is so large compared to the host star it orbits, which is 10,000 times fainter than a normal star.

binary system of “dwarfs”

The binary system involves two celestial objects that are called “dwarfs” but are very different in nature. One is a “white,” the remnant of a Sun-like star after it has used up its nuclear fuel. The other, not a planet or a star, is a “brown,” a member of a class of bodies that have a mass between that of a gas giant like Jupiter and a small star.

Brown dwarfs are sometimes called failed stars, because they are not massive enough to drive hydrogen fusion reactions. Unlike gas giant planets, however, they are massive enough to survive the “pull” of their stellar companions.

“The gravity of stars can cause objects that get too close to break apart, but this brown dwarf is dense, with 80 times the mass of Jupiter compressed into the size of this planet,” Na’ama Hallakoun, postdoctoral researcher at the Weizmann Institute of Science and another lead author of the study.