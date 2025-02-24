

The Junts executive has decided, on Monday, to withdraw the issue of confidence against the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, paying attention to the request of the international mediator, Francisco Galindo, That this weekend asked the independentists to reculate, at least for the moment. … Thus, the party group of Carles Puigdemont In Congress he will withdraw the proposition Non of Law (NLP) before the vote, scheduled for this Tuesday, as reported Jordi Turull, General Secretary of Junts, after the executive meeting, and accompanied by the vice presidents, the Secretary of Organization and the party leader at the Parliament.

«The Junts executive has discussed the mediator’s request and has decided to correspond to the negotiator’s request. Junts will withdraw the issue of trust. Withdrawing the confidence NLP is not having confidence in the PSOE. Galindo asks us for an extension period and it is he who knows the prudential time. We don’t look at a time [para el cumplimiento de los acuerdos]», Turull said at a press conference, highlighting, also, that this step back does not imply an improvement in confidence in the relationship with the PSOE.

After an executive meeting of about two hours the decision to accept Galindo’s proposal has been adopted unanimously. Turull, who has staged the maximum confidence in the international mediator, recalled that the “mediation mechanism was a requirement of Junts” and has confirmed that with the PSOE, and with Galindo as a notary, They have already gathered 12 times in Switzerland. In this way, according to number two of Junts, “the existence of a conflict” between Spain and Catalonia is consolidated. Hence they are willing to give a margin of confidence in Galindo and accept the withdrawal of the proposition of the law to discuss the issue of confidence of Sánchez.

