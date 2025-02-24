Junts withdraws the issue of trust to Sánchez waiting to reach agreements with the government

Junts per Catalunya withdraws the proposal for resolution in which he claims a matter of trust to Pedro Sánchez, who had to discuss this week in Congress. The Directorate of Junts has decided to take this step after the international mediator in his negotiation with the Government, Francisco Galindo, claimed this Sunday in a statement the withdrawal of this Juns initiative, with the aim of not breaking the relationship with the Executive .

As explained by the Secretary General of Junts, Jordi Turull, his party continues to distrust the government. “Trust is very deteriorated, we find it hard to believe that these agreements will be fulfilled,” he said, after pointing out that the mediator’s own statement already recognizes that fundamental agreements have not been materialized. However, as explained by the Secretary General, the withdrawal of the issue of trust has to do with the credit that Galindo deserves.