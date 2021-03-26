Except for a last minute surprise, Pere Aragonès will not be invested this Friday in the first vote of the plenary session of the Parliament of Catalonia. Aragonès will obtain 42 votes, those of ERC and the CUP, far from the 68 necessary to obtain an absolute majority. Junts, despite the negotiations these days, will abstain. The executive of the Puigdemont party has decided this afternoon to abstain in the first round of the investiture debate of the candidate Pere Aragonés.

“The objective of the Junts continues to be the configuration of a legislative agreement that guarantees a pro-independence government,” pointed out the post-convergents, who days ago indicated that the agreement would need days or weeks to be able to bear fruit. The balance of the negotiations, according to the nationalist formation, is that it has not been possible to reach “any agreement in the legislature.” Its objective is to close a pact that guarantees a “stable government” that allows “to get out of the social and economic crisis that Catalonia is suffering” and that, at the same time, “implements the mandate of the 14-F elections, in which the independence movement for the first time in history exceeded 52% of the votes.

ERC and Junts have their negotiations stuck on the role that the Council for the Republic should play. It is a private body, created in the last legislature under the direction of Puigdemont, with which it was tried that the former president maintained the leadership of the ‘procés’, from outside the institutions. ERC denied this forum, is now willing to reformulate it and admits that there are “shared leadership”, in a gesture towards the former president, who this Thursday morning has dedicated himself to trying to blow up all the bridges between both formations. On the third anniversary of his arrest in Germany, Puigdemont has affirmed that there are those in the independence movement “regretting that he is not imprisoned” and “trivializing” his work in “exile”. The former president of the Generalitat has vindicated his work and has charged against those who in secessionism “hide less and less” because of the “discomfort” that their central role in the movement produces. The dart was going against ERC.

In addition to the role of the Council for the Republic, the Junts asks that a commitment by the Government to resume the unilateral path be put black on white if the dialogue table on Catalonia between the central and Catalan governments, to which ERC and the CUP give two years of margin, fail. The agreement signed between the Republicans and the anti-capitalists commits to “preparing the necessary conditions throughout the legislature to carry out a new democratic attack, preferably in the form of a referendum.” For Junts it is not enough.

The investiture of Aragonès will foreseeably fail in his first attempt, but he will have a second chance in principle next Tuesday. The abstention decided this afternoon by the Junts affects the vote this Friday, so the negotiators will have four days to advance the agreement.

Unlike Junts, the CUP militancy has endorsed today the pre-agreement signed between the anti-capitalists and Esquerra Republicana and, consequently, the nine deputies of the formation of the radical secessionist left will vote this Friday in favor of the investiture of Pere Aragonès .

The bases of the CUP have endorsed with 59.31% of the votes the agreement sealed days ago with ERC. The anti-capitalist spokeswoman, Eulalia Reguant, has warned that this is not a “blank check” for Pere Aragonès, but the starting point of a legislature, which according to the secessionist formation, should be that of “democratic confrontation” against the “constitutional framework”. In principle, the CUP supports the investiture of Aragonès, but has no intention of entering the Government, although it does not rule it out entirely.