The ability to influence is one of the reasons why a political party wants to be part of a government. Another important reason is the emoluments that your most trusted people receive for taking public office. In this section, the Generalitat of Catalonia is the most generous autonomous administration in Spain. 530 senior positions and managers of public entities depend on the Catalan executive, which add up to 45 million euros a year in salaries. More than half of the positions of high responsibility in the Catalan administration, 283, receive an annual income of more than 85,000 gross euros, earn more than the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez.

Junts per Catalunya has stated in recent days that there is a real possibility that they will not reach a coalition agreement with Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC). The leaders of Junts Laura Borràs and Jordi Sànchez have assured that they contemplate giving support to a new inauguration of Pere Aragonès as president of the Generalitat, but for ERC to govern alone and Junts is in the opposition. This bravado would leave the party led from Belgium by former president Carles Puigdemont without the almost 160 high positions that it now holds as a member of the Government, and without a voice in the election of the 92 directors of public entities that depend on the councils that it currently holds.

As a small partner, in a reissue of the power alliance with ERC from the previous legislature, the Junts would not lose the ability to place their like-minded cadres if the number of positions held by people elected by Republicans is taken as a reference. The Boards would lose the Department of the Presidency, which is responsible for the most political appointments – 65 senior positions and temporary staff – and directors of public bodies – 20 positions: among these are ten people who earn more than 100,000 euros, from positions of relevance such as the Minister of the Presidency, the Secretary of the Government, to positions of less significance such as the Commissioner for the deployment of Self-Government or the director of the Institute for Self-Government, Ferran Requejo, who obtains 117,000 euros per year. Those responsible for the offices of the former presidents of the Generalitat also receive salaries of more than 100,000 euros.

If Junts were part of the new Government, he would be likely to head the Department of Foreign Affairs and Institutional Relations in place of ERC, one of the councils that has the highest positions with first-rate salaries, forty-two, of which thirty earn more than Sánchez: of these, fifteen are the international delegates of the Government.

The CUP rejects the last attempt to pressure the ERC to Junts to invest Aragonès

The president of the Generalitat has an established remuneration of 153,250 euros and the directors, 115,000 euros. The secretaries – the number two of the directors – receive 91,240 euros and the general directors, 87,450 euros. Although they earn more money than Sánchez or his vice presidents, there are high-ranking officials of the central government that exceed these emoluments, such as secretaries of state, general directors, general secretaries or directors of public companies.

No autonomous government reaches the remuneration levels of Catalonia. In Madrid, the autonomous community with a population and GDP more similar to that of Catalonia, senior officials receive from 103,000 gross euros for the president, 100,000 for directors to 75,000 for area directors. The Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso has 150 senior officials, less than half that of the Generalitat.

Among the 179 managerial positions of entities dependent on the Catalan administration, 96 earn more than 84,000 euros. The director of the Ferrocarriles de la Generalitat (FGC) is the public representative who earns the most money per year in Catalonia after the president of the Generalitat: 147,754 euros. The FGC depend on the Department of Territory and Sustainability, currently in the hands of Junts. ERC’s plan is that in the executive chaired by Aragonès there will be two more ministries, the Environment Department —which would reduce competences to the Territory and Sustainability Department— and the Feminism Department.

The Health Department is the one on which the most managerial positions of public entities outside the government structure depend, a total of 52. Among these, the two people who have the highest salaries are the manager of the Hospital del Mar, Olga —126,000 euros -, and the director of the Vall d’Hebron Research Institute, Joan Comella —123,000 euros. Pané was proposed by the Partit dels Socialistes de Catalunya (PSC) as a candidate for Minister of Health if Salvador Illa assumed the presidency of the Generalitat. The PSC has drawn up a spending savings plan for the Generalitat amounting to 1,100 million euros. The Catalan Socialists calculate that the Catalan Government is present in 359 public entities, 102 more than the autonomous community that follows it, Andalusia, 203 more than the third, the Basque Country.