Junts threatens the Government with the first major order of the legislature. His spokesperson in Congress, Míriam Nogueras, announced this Wednesday that Carles Puigdemont's party is opposed to the decree on the digital transformation of justice approved last week by the Government, the first of the current mandate. The approval of this rule was one of the conditions imposed by the European Commission to disburse a batch of 10,000 million euros of European funds destined for Spain. Junts alleges, among other things, that the content of the decree could facilitate the suspension of the application of the amnesty law to those prosecuted for the processes once it is approved.

The royal decree law approved last week included commitments made with Brussels for 2023 and that had been left pending due to the early elections. It depended on its approval before December 31 that Spain could collect the fourth batch of Next Generation funds, so the Executive chose to park the laws in which they were going to be included and regulate these measures through two royal decrees – the processing of which is faster—one approved before the elections and another on Tuesday, December 19. The latter is the one that Junts is now threatening to vote against, a decision that, according to Nogueras, has already been communicated to the PSOE.

The decree is already in force and now the Government has a period of one month from its publication in the BOE for Congress to validate it. If the necessary support is not obtained, the rule would be automatically repealed, the most plausible hypothesis in the event that the Catalan independence movement carried out its threat.

The rule, for now of a provisional nature, includes digital and procedural efficiency measures that, in many cases, are already widespread in the usual practice of the courts, but which until now did not have a regulation, which was what Europe requested. In a message posted on your social network accountNogueras argues his rejection in various aspects, such as that the decree invades the powers of the Generalitat or contemplates modifications of the public justice service “without providing resources.” The Junts spokesperson also refers to a common criticism from political groups, including the parliamentary allies of the Executive, of the royal decrees: what she calls their “Macedonian” character, that is, that they include a miscellany of measures without thematic connection .

But Nogueras's main objection focuses on the only article that he expressly cites in his tweet, 43 bis, which, he claims, “puts the application of the amnesty at risk.” This article establishes that when a court submits a preliminary ruling to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), it must automatically suspend proceedings on that procedure until the European justice system resolves. In addition, he adds that when a judge has on the table a matter that may be affected by a preliminary question presented by another court, he can also choose, if he “deems necessary” the decision of the CJEU, to leave it in suspense pending a response. the European instance. This means that if, as is foreseeable, any of the courts that will have to apply the amnesty go to the CJEU to clarify whether the law respects community law, the grace measure cannot be fully applied until the European justice system gives a response. . The leader of Junts, Carles Puigdemont, on the run in Belgium since 2017, is among the main potential beneficiaries of the amnesty.

In practice, this article of the decree law does not change anything because, although this matter was not regulated until now in a specific norm, jurisprudence is well established, both in European and Community law, and the courts always leave it in suspense procedures when a preliminary question that affects you has been raised. This suspension is also included in article 23 of the Statute of the CJEU and has been applied, for example, with the euro order issued against Puigdemont and the rest of the independence leaders who escaped from Spanish justice, which has been suspended for months because the Court Supreme Court raised a preliminary question. It is also widespread jurisprudence that judges who have matters on the table about which another colleague has asked the CJEU leave that procedure on hold. But all this jurisprudence was not reflected, until now, in a Spanish law.

This article was included in the procedural efficiency bill, which passed the filter in the last legislature in the Congressional justice commission without being questioned by Junts or any other group. Puigdemont's party did object to all the measures included in the norm approved last week being regulated by royal decree, which is why the Government has committed to processing it as law once it is validated. Socialist sources were confident this Wednesday that the validation of the royal decree is not at risk and that all these objections will be clarified with Junts to avoid the serious loss that the repeal of the norm in Congress and the consequent loss of 10,000 million would entail. euros of European funds.

