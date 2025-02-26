Junts threatens to knock down the debt remove to the communities: “It is a tease of hair”

The independence formation ensures that the measure agreed between the Treasury and ERC consolidates the “coffee for all” and ensures that their vote in Congress must discuss, decisive so that the measure is approved Montero announces that the State will assume 83,252 million debt of “all” the autonomous communities

The Government is not guaranteed most to approve debt remove to the Autonomous Communities that anuced it on Tuesday after agreeing with ERC. To the criticism of both the PP and the communities that govern has joined this Wednesday, which has threatened to vote against the proposal.

Sales has not advanced what your vote will be in Congress when the proposal arrives, but it has made it clear that the training must deliberate it because this is not its model. The initiative needs an absolute majority in the Chamber as it is a modification of Organic Law.

As valued in Junts, the measure approved by the Ministry “deepens the fiscal deficit of Catalonia” and consolidates the “coffee for all”, according to the spokeswoman for the formation, Mònica Sales, in a press conference. The independentistas consider that, to the extent that all communities will benefit from the measure, Catalan taxpayers will continue to suffer the remove. “This money is from the Catalans and, therefore, we must not thank anyone,” he said.

The Juns proposal is the reform of the financing to achieve a fiscal concert in Catalonia and the condonation of all the debt that, in its opinion, has been generated by the historical infinance of the Generalitat. Specifically, the spokeswoman has referred to the conclusions of the Commission on the historical debt of the Parliament, which at the end of 2023 determined a debt of 73,000 million euros from the State towards Catalonia. In Junts’ opinion, that is the amount that should be conded, and not the 17,000 million agreed between the Government and ERC.

