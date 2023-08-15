Esquerra Republicana announced on July 28 that it was interrupting the public appearances of its spokespersons until August 28. A month of hiatus, in full contention to decide who rules in the Congress of Deputies and in the Presidency of the Government. But, despite the desire to take a holiday, the sparks released by the fiery political debate reach Pere Aragonès and his government of the Generalitat. Antoni Castellà, representative of Junts per Catalunya, has called for early elections because the current Catalan legislature is “exhausted”.

Castellà, close to Carles Puigdemont and spokesman for the Consell per la República headed by the former president from Belgium, has pointed out that Aragonès is “at a historic moment” and “should be up to the task” of the current context. His statements incite the offensive that Junts is launching against Esquerra, after the Republicans have demanded a common pro-independence front to negotiate with more force an eventual investiture of Pedro Sánchez. Both parties achieved seven deputies on 23-J and those fourteen seats are decisive in unbalancing the balance in favor of the progressive coalition or leaving the PP alliance with the extreme right a free path. According to Castellà, if ERC wants to “sincerely” recover the strategic unity of the independence movement and make the Government strong, “the best way to do it is by calling elections.”

Castellà (53 years old) belonged to the Unió Democràtica that controlled Duran Lleida, but has been swerving until it heeled into the radical independence movement. He belongs to Junts, but with his own profile, since his party is Demòcrates. In June he occupied the Parliament seat that Laura Borràs had to leave after being sentenced to four and a half years in prison for cutting up public contracts. Castellà has taken advantage of the fact that the media focuses on Junts, given its decisive role in the sum of majorities in Congress, to stoke Esquerra and Aragonès.

Since Junts decided to leave the Generalitat government last October, various voices from the party have called for elections in Catalonia. The calendar shows that the appointment with the polls is not scheduled until the first quarter of 2025, but Aragonès is in a precarious position in Parliament, with just 33 deputies out of 135. “Elections are called, the strategy is reconsidered and it is submitted to a plebiscite process to the people of Catalonia. If the people trust you and a strong Government comes from there, be it from some, from others, or in a coalition, this reaffirms and legitimizes you to start this new cycle that we have before the Spanish State”, considered Castellà, in an interview with the Efe agency. “It is the cleanest, most ethical and democratic,” he stressed.

In his opinion, “it would not make much sense” for Junts to return to the Aragonès Executive without first going to the polls. Given this scenario, Castellà has launched a proposal: that JxCat, Democrates and MES ―the three forces that presented themselves as allies under the umbrella of Junts in the 2021 Catalan elections― convene “a process of joint and open primaries” this fall to elect the candidate for the presidency of the Generalitat. “Until now we have agreed on the what and now we are missing the who. This space lacks the who ”, Castellà stated, who has not been wet on what his preference would be.

Asked about one of the names that sounds loudest, that of the former minister Josep Rull (who was one of the prisoners of 1-O, pardoned by the Government of Pedro Sánchez and whose sentence of disqualification was extinguished by the Supreme Court), Castellà has indicated that he “agrees politically” and is a personal friend of his, but has avoided take a position: “My opinion is irrelevant.” The former Minister of the Interior Joaquim Forn (Junts) has also maintained that the unity of his party with ERC is “absolutely necessary” and has added that being able to go with a single discourse and shared demands would give them, literally, much more strength at the time to negotiate with the government. Forn has stressed that amnesty is not the only demand that they have to maintain, not only from Junts, but from the rest of the “independence world”.

