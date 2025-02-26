After the path of the investiture agreement in which the government lent itself to recognize for the first time in democracy the existence of ‘Lawfare’ in Spain, Junts continues to advance in that strategy of delegitimization of the Spanish courts with the collusion of the Executive. … Those of Puigdemont seek in European justice what they do not find in the Supreme Court and now aspire that the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) end up giving them the reason at some point. Here the protocol would be framed whose signature has demanded the government togetherand that allows the high Spanish courts to request the ECHR to issue advisory opinions on the interpretation of Spanish laws.

The protocol entered into force on August 1, 2018 after its ratification by ten states. At present there are 24 member countries of Europe that have ratified it. To them is now added Spain.

Legal sources consulted by ABC point out that it would be an initiative similar to the existing preliminary rul of a law to the right of the Union, while the route that opened this Tuesday on the impact of the interpretation of a norm in rights collected in the European Convention on Human Rights.

These sources are skeptical of the possibility that some judge raises that consultation on any matter in process before the national jurisdiction, and less about some that breaches the independentistas, since the preliminary ruling issues that were raised regarding Amnesty’s law are already In the TJUE, in relation to his accommodation to the right of the Union, and those referring to the convictions of the ‘Proces‘They denounce the violation of rights are appealed by the interested parties against Strasbourg.

That is why the sources consulted see in the signing of this protocol more “Artifice fires”“Eager to tangle” and “gain time” than anything else. They are convinced that neither the Supreme Court nor the Constitutional would take the initiative to present such a consultation. You might think of the amparos against the non-application of the amnesty, but the rhythm that is carrying condemido with this matter does not point precisely to its intention to slow down its decision.

But even in the hypothetical case that any high court did, the ECHR would have the power to accept or not such request. Then the great room would have to meet and study the issue raised and then issue an opinion that could be favorable or not to the interests of the independentists. In short, A labyrinth of which is augured little.