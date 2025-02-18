Junts rules out the motion of censure against Orriols and paves the land so that the ultra maintains the mayor of Ripoll

Junts has given this Tuesday a door to the motion of censure that had been preparing in Ripoll for weeks with ERC and PSC to throw its mayor, the Islamophobic Sílvia Orriols.

In a statement signed by both the National Directorate and the Local Group, the Puigdemont party refuses municipal budgets from the last elections.

Junts justifies his decision by pointing out that “it is not viable to replace a minority government with another minority government” given the risk that citizens “believe it is a simple change of chairs.” In turn, the statement points out, the party does not want the mayor to “increase victimism” or “attec the social confrontation” in the case of being expelled from the municipal government.

Junts also considers that the new mayor or mayor who arises from a hypothetical motion of censure “must be strong” and have a “great popular support” and is summoned to reverse the situation “through the polls” and not “in the offices ”. The party has called a press conference this afternoon, with the presence of the Secretary General, Jordi Turull, to explain the decision.

On Monday afternoon it seemed that the three main opposition forces had reached an agreement to unseat Orriols. The PSC, who initially had only committed to throwing the mayor but did not want to enter the municipal executive, agreed to adhere to the new government to arise after the motion of censure. The Junts slaughter blurs this option and paves the way to Orriols to finish the minority legislature.

From the day after the municipal elections, in which Orriol won with 30% of the votes and obtained six mayor (most are in nine), the different local forces first flirted with an alternative pact and later with a motion of censorship. The parties, however, failed to agree because a sector of the municipality preferred that the candidate ultra obtained power and demonstrated that he could not carry out all his promises.

Just a year later, Orriols would break into the Parliament with two deputies and would become an ascending figure in Catalan politics thanks to his message against immigration. The last survey of the center d’Estudis d’Enfició (CEO) predicted that the Islamophobic could get up to seven deputies and identified its main waist of votes in the disenchanted voters of Junts.

Now, Puigdemont’s party has preferred not to confront an ideological space that borders its voters despite harshly criticizing the “personalist regime” implanted by the leader of Aliança Catalan in the municipality.