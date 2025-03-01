Junts recovers the ‘Business Friendly’ with the help of the PSOE

Ramon Tremosa, who was a company Minister with Quim Torra and then councilor of Junts in the Barcelona City Council, has been one of the most hard independence voices against Aena. In a parliamentary debate in February 2024, he accused the public company to impose “unilateral blackmail” to the Catalans by choosing between a concrete expansion project of El Prat airport “or nothing”.

“If the one who provides our territory is not a colonial treatment, little is missing,” said the then deputy, who said that the airport manager has “many pending duties” in environmental matters.

Tremous, like Junts, defended a Catalan airport management model, which would mean that Aena leave the three great Catalan bases: Barcelona, ​​Girona-Costa Brava and Reus. “Aena’s centralist model is unique in the developed world,” he complained then, and added that “it cannot be that Aena is managing our airport from Madrid, to six hundred kilometers, back to all of Catalonia.”

That is why he surprised, at least, the announcement that the former Consseller will join Aena as an independent counselor. Now, there are two keys that help you understand it. The first is that your choice comes in full debate on the expansion of El Prat. The president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, is a firm defender of the extension but to get allies he must look to his right. Tremous, like Junts, despite the repeated criticism of Aena defends the growth of the airport and in that both the PSC and the post -convergentes are aligned with the business sectors and their main employer, Foment, as pressure lobby. In this and in many other projects.

The president of Aena, Maurici Lucena, a PSC man, has tried to separate the signing of the tremous of political strategies. “No political or party space is incorporated here. Tremosa has experience, training and knowledge, ”he said on Wednesday. But the new advisor, whom he knows years ago, is a name clearly linked to the Junts space and his successive metamorphosis. It is something that they also know in the business fields with which Tremosa has always maintained good links.

Something similar has happened to Elena Massot, whom you will appoint as a counselor at its shareholders Board next March 27. He will be an independence in one of the business courts of Catalan socialism. This energetic presides over Antoni Llardén since 2007, and has among its counselors the former Catalan president José Montilla and the one who was deputy of the PSC Maite Costa. The appointment of Massot as a counselor will occur after Junts has promoted the rejection of the energy tax in Congress.

Massot is the heiress of the VERTIX real estate group, founded by his father, convergent businessman Felip Massot, one of the greatest fortunes in Spain. She was the first woman to preside over a business organization in Catalonia, FEMCAT, the referent of Catalan businessmen who sympathize with independence, replacing the today president of Fira de Barcelona, ​​Pau Relat.

Artur Mas was the one who coined the concept ‘Business Friendly’ when he arrived at the Government in 2010. He presented himself as an executive “Friend of the Company” and appealed to the need to recover the social value of the companies and give them prominence. So it was until the procés disrupts many of those relations cultivated since the time of pujolism. The frustration of businessmen who tried to mediate to prevent Carles Puigdemont proclaiming the DUI and the transfer of social venues from large companies during 2017 caused a break that is now already overcoming.

Foment, with his tireless Josep Sánchez Llibre in front, publicly rehabilitated Puigdemont when he met with him in Perpinyà before the Catalan elections of May 12. While the Junts candidate transferred the requests of the employer.

Since then there have been more meetings between leaders of Junts and business representatives. As always in these types of contacts, most have not transcended. The strategy of the Puigdemont party in Congress shows that its purpose, and also that of Foment, is to use its seven votes, essential as it has been demonstrated, to press the government in defense of the interests of these economic sectors. It happened with the energy to the energy and now with the proposal to reform the working hours. “Business elites see Sánchez Llibre as an important asset because they see that defends their interests,” summarized an entrepreneur a few weeks ago.

The emotional factor of the Sabadell OPA

If at the end of the year it was the UGT who moved to Waterloo to convince Puigdemont that he supports the proposal promoted by Yolanda Díaz, in the middle of this month it was the main flat of the CECOT, the employer of the small and medium enterprises, which went to Belgium so that the express is opposed to that reduction of the schedules. At the moment, as Jordi Turull explained every time he has been asked, the proposal approved by the Council of Ministers but must be processed in Congress, does not have the support of the independentists.