The candidate for the presidency, Pere Aragonès, goes down the stairs of the Parliament. Albert garcia

Pere Aragonès submitted this Friday to the first investiture vote and, as planned, did not get enough votes to be elected president of the Catalan Generalitat. It is also unclear whether he will make it next week. His eventual Junts partners, who abstained, recommended that he desist from Tuesday’s second round of voting, give himself more time to negotiate and focus on closing a legislative agreement with them. Aragonès ignored that request and will continue with his plan, but the confrontation opens a wound that is difficult to heal if they manage to share the Executive. The disagreement centers on what role to give to the figure of Carles Puigdemont.

The debate ended with Aragonès receiving the support of 42 deputies (the 33 from his party and the nine from the anti-capitalists of the CUP), the abstention of the 32 from Junts and the vote against the remaining 61. If there is finally a pact between independentistas, the vaunted “strong government” will have the burden of a president deliberately weakened, with authority questioned before being elected: the ERC leader offered the CUP a mid-term motion of confidence. Republican sources take away the iron: the power of the head of the Government, they say, will rewrite everything.

The decision of the president of the Chamber, Laura Borràs, to set the next vote on Tuesday and not on Sunday gives the parties three days to negotiate. But the positions are stranded and the pride very trampled. Those of Puigdemont rule out new elections, but last night the two-month countdown was triggered for the Chamber to dissolve if no one is elected president.

For days, several voices of Junts warn that it takes “days or weeks” to close a “stable” pact. Republicans insisted that the differences were not insurmountable. Furthermore, after the agreement with the CUP, they believed that Junts would be obliged to explain why the independence majority obtained on 14-F was breaking. And entities such as the employer’s association Foment del Treball or the unions advocated quickly closing an Executive that addresses the crisis of the pandemic.

Those from Puigdemont already reported on Friday that they would abstain, but they were waiting to hear from Aragonès. The expected winks did not come. It did not feel good that they were mentioned as one more group – in the same sentence in which support was requested from En Comú Podem – and that their requests to shield, for example, the Consell de la Republica, the entity that the expresident fugitive pilots from Belgium.

Aragonès, who thanked and promised to comply with the agreements reached with the CUP, held a debate focused on social policy, with specific announcements. Fleeing the most essentialist rhetoric of his predecessor Quim Torra, the Republican said that in the first 100 days of his Government he will mobilize 700 million euros to address youth unemployment and strengthen social care. His Executive, he added, will dedicate 1,000 million in four years to housing measures and will have a feminist perspective.

The reformist side of Aragonès was also reflected in his speech of intervention to the oligopolies to protect entrepreneurs and small businessmen. “That is why I defend public intervention, to correct the natural tendency to create positions of dominance that adulterate economic freedom,” he explained.

One of the criticisms of Junts during the negotiations has been the failure to specify ERC in the independence roadmap: what steps to follow if the dialogue table with the Government fails or how to prevent it from lasting forever. Aragonès defended his commitment to forcing the holding of an agreed referendum and the approval of an amnesty, but did not go into the detail of what the margin of unilateralism would be. “We will continue to build the alternatives to build the republic,” he said.

The intervention of Salvador Illa, after that of Aragonès and after the lunch break, served for Junts and ERC to readjust positions. The socialist evicted a Government that was born this way of confrontation. The candidate for the investiture returned to the lectern knowing that the leader of the Junts ranks, Albert Batet, would ask him almost the political haraquiri. “We formally propose that you renounce the second vote until there is an agreement among the 74 deputies,” Batet told him. Aragonès, for the moment, keeps the pulse.

The role of Puigdemont

The reply to Junts, however, made it clear that the role of Puigdemont in the institutional future of Catalonia is one of the sensitive points of the negotiation and in which there is little room to make assignments. Batet believes that ERC seeks to delegitimize “the mandate” of the 1-O referendum and defended that all the victories achieved by the independence movement in recent years have the stamp of “exile”, in reference to Belgium’s refusals to hand over former councilor Lluís Puig, for example. The Consell, he deepened, has to be “the deliberative and decision-making body” of the independence roadmap. “My concretion is the one that you had in the program. We cannot offer more facilities ”, responded Aragonès and recalled that the coordination of secessionism has to be“ plural ”.

The idea of ​​”rebuilding trust” was one of the most repeated in both Junts and ERC during the campaign. In the negotiation, apart from the rigorous manuals, it also seems that Hammurabi’s code and his maxim of an eye for an eye were used. Batet spared no time on Friday in recalling how the former president of Parliament Roger Torrent (ERC) complied with Justice and avoided the telematic investiture of Puigdemont. And it did not prevent Quim Torra’s record from being withdrawn when determined by the Electoral Board for disobedience. “We have no doubts that you will be the 132nd president of the Generalitat,” stressed Batet, however.