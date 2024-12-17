PP and Junts once again close a tax agreement and redouble the pressure on the Executive just hours before the tax reform faces its last vote in the Congress of Deputies. The two parties have reached a consensus to include two proposals from the Catalan nationalists in the text that will come out of the Senate tonight, despite the fact that Carles Puidgemont’s party has not voted in favor of the tax cuts that the popular party had included in the presentation phase, so as not to go against what was agreed with the ministry of María Jesús Montero almost a month ago.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s party has supported amendments 31 and 32 promoted by the Catalans in the Upper House to extend to fermented milk the VAT reduction to 4% that was already applied to sterilized or powdered dairy products and free the coaches or monitors of clubs, associations or non-professional non-profit sports entities from payment of contributions. These are therefore two minor changes but they could condition the position of the seven Junts deputies in the vote next Thursday, when the plenary session will have to decide whether to incorporate into the project the deduction for the bank rate proposed by the PP.

The first amendment has been carried out thanks to the votes of the PP, after days of negotiations that have lasted until the last moment, while the second has been largely supported by the Chamber, including the votes of the PSOE. The popular ones, for their part, have used their majority to incorporate into the text that will be passed to the Lower House the personal income tax bonuses for young people or the already mentioned reduction in the quota of the new tax aimed at financial entities as long as they facilitate the access to housing with facilities for contracting mortgages or investment for the construction of properties.

The Government needs all the parties that supported the project in the first vote (including Junts) to support the original version so that these tax reductions are not added to the final rule, which will allow the Catalan party to force negotiations with the PSOE and keep the Ministry of Finance in suspense on a day in which a new meeting has been called on the energy tax in which the Catalans are not present, after their absence last Wednesday. However, Senator Joan Bagué has emphasized that they respect what has already been agreed with the Executive, as he did a week ago in the presentation.