The secretary general of Junts per Catalunya, Jordi Turull, has urged the PSOE this Friday to “comply” with the agreements on immigration reached last January and has warned of the effects that would have if these are not assumed. “Failure to comply has consequences,” said the pro-independence leader, in reference to the stability of the Government and eventual support for the General Budget for 2025, which requires the votes of Junts to move forward. Turull’s words, during an interview in SER Catalunya, They come after the defense of the management of border control that the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, assumed on Thursday as “exclusive to the State.”

“I see that Marlaska is not informed of the agreement we reached with the PSOE. When we talk about comprehensive management, it is comprehensive management,” stressed Turull, who pointed out that “there are exclusive powers of the State that can be transferred to the autonomous communities,” as happened “at the time” with Traffic. The general secretary of Junts has urged Marlaska to “inform himself” and comply with the agreement reached between the socialists and post-convergents for the transfer to Catalonia of the “comprehensive management” in immigration.

In January, Junts and PSOE agreed to a “delegation of powers” ​​on immigration to the Generalitat in exchange for not obstructing the validation of several anti-crisis decrees. But the fine print of this agreement, which is intended to be conveyed via article 150.2 of the Spanish Constitution “through a specific organic law for Catalonia”, does not match up depending on where it is explained. It is nothing new, the divergences already surfaced a few hours after the agreement: while Turull himself assured in January that Catalonia aspired to have the authority to expel immigrants who reoffend or determine migratory flows; the first vice president and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, pointed out that the transfer of immigration policies to the Generalitat of Catalonia would only mean the transfer of some powers, but that ownership would remain with the State.

In the absence of specifics, Turull stressed on Friday that the PSOE “has been warned”, although he clarified that his words “are not a threat but a statement”. “This will not work as it has done on other occasions, when the progressive bloc was used as an excuse to save votes. Our position is nothing new”, he insisted.

In this regard, the secretary of Junts has urged the PSOE to take “stock” of compliance with the agreements reached between both parties before proposing “a new negotiation” for the 2025 General State Budget. “And seeing how things are now, they should not be very optimistic about I don’t know which vote they will vote on either,” he added. Turull has transferred the responsibility for stability to the Government itself and to compliance with the agreements. “We agreed on the investiture in exchange for the amnesty; and legislative stability in exchange for progress in whatever we agree on.”

