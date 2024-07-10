Former president of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, accompanied by the secretary general of Junts, Jordi Turull, in a file photo in Perpignan. EFE/David Borrat. David Borrat (EFE)

Junts per Catalunya is seeking to make a show of strength in the final stretch of negotiations for the investiture in Catalonia. The party’s secretary general, Jordi Turull, has called for an event, which he hopes will be massive, in the south of France on Saturday 27 July to give public support to Carles Puigdemont, in view of his possible return to Catalonia. The former Catalan president went to Belgium in 2017 to avoid being tried for his participation in the organisation of the 1-O referendum and has promised to return as soon as there is an investiture debate in the Parliament to choose the next president of the Generalitat. Regardless of whether he is the chosen one or not. Esquerra Republicana holds the key to deciding whether to make Salvador Illa (PSC) president or to join the pro-independence front promoted by Junts. In recent days, the Republicans have announced that the negotiations with the socialists are “fluid” and are progressing at a “good pace”.

The message that Jordi Turull has sent to the JxCat executive says that the objective of the meeting, on July 27 in the south of France, is “to give support to the president for his upcoming return”. The event, reported by El Nacional, will also serve to celebrate the fourth anniversary of the creation of the party.

Puigdemont has not announced when he will return to Catalonia, and there are judicial doubts about the scope that the amnesty law may have for him. However, the Catalan investiture calendar sets the parliamentary debate that should serve to elect a president for August 26 at the latest. Both Salvador Illa and Puigdemont have stated that they see themselves capable of gathering the necessary support to be the next tenant of the Generalitat. They do not start from equal situations. Illa, winner of the elections on May 12, is the only one who can achieve the parliamentary majority of 68 seats if he convinces ERC and the Comuns of the convenience of a tripartite agreement. The Junts maintain that if ERC joins a possible pro-independence front, with Junts and the CUP, the majority will not be enough, they would be left with 59 seats, but the socialist deputies will be forced to abstain to facilitate Puigdemont’s investiture, unless they want to lead Catalonia to a repeat election.

With the deadline set for the end of August, the tests are accelerating. Junts is seeking to break into the final stretch of negotiations to show the support that Puigdemont has and put Esquerra in a difficult position. The Republicans, affected by a bitter internal conflict, are balancing to avoid appearing as a weak pro-independence party but are avoiding continuing to feed the illusions of Junts and Puigdemont. This week, the spokesperson for ERC, Raquel Sans, has publicly demanded that JxCat, before asking for support for Puigdemont, make sure that the PSC will pave the way for him: “We have said from the first moment that the arithmetic makes the abstention of the PSC necessary,” she said in a press conference. Any agreement that the ERC leadership may reach with other formations must be ratified by the membership.

