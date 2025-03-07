Junts moves Yolanda Díaz who does not support the reduction of the working day: “The companies have not asked for it”

Junts has transferred this Thursday to the Second Vice President and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, who currently do not support the law to reduce the working day to 37 and a half hours per week because it is something that they have not requested the companies “and does not occupy the first place” in the claims of the workers “, collects Europa Press. The PP has also been against the measure, which would prevent the reduction of the workday from moving forward in Parliament.

The positions have taken place in the appearance of Yolanda Díaz in the Labor Commission of the Congress of Deputies. The Job Manager has questioned the deputies, specifically those of the PP, to support the reduction of the working day to give “an opportunity to the Spaniards”.

“This of ‘I do not give my life’ has to end in Spain,” said the vice president, who has advocated “that we can live better, be possible”; And he has highlighted the deputies that “they have in their hands to be able to do it in common, each with their contributions, but walking together,” the EFE agency collects.

Jons and the PP are aligned with the employers

The deputy of Junts Josep Maria Cervera has transferred to the vice president that the reduction of the day is a measure that responds “to a need of her” because it is within the government agreement between PSOE and add.

At the moment, the Government has presented the draft law to reduce the day to 37 and a half hours a week, as well as a reinforcement of the day registration, and it still has to approve the project in the Council of Ministers and then proceed with its parliamentary processing.

“We don’t endorse this bill,” Cervera has advanced. The deputy has reflected claiming that the position “is not easy”, since no worker will give up working less and win more. But he has defended that there are already collective agreements negotiated between unions and companies that have schedules below 40 hours per week. “You cannot change the way in which collective bargaining in this country has evolved in recent decades,” said an argument that the employers.

The deputy of Junts has advised the minister to opt for the “Agreement and Consensus”, so that the reduction of the Rubric of the business. In Cervera’s opinion, the imposition by law of the reduction of day will generate inequality between sectors and territories, and above all will generate “more problems” in the micro, small and medium enterprise. This week, the majority unions, CCOO and UGT, have demonstrated in Barcelona in support.

In the second intervention, the Junts parliamentarian clarified that, although he did not modify his position, he was “convinced that if he advances in terms of registration of day and digital disconnection this is going to be done”, but “no thanks to what we have on the table.” The Ministry of Labor highlights that “they continue working with Junts” to move forward the reduction of the day.

For its part, the PP has been very critical of the reduction of the day that the government intends to approve. The deputies of the PP Alma Alfonso has indicated that for the self -employed and small entrepreneurs it will mean a new rise in costs. “It’s a ruin, populism in the purest Bolivarian style,” he lamented. Deputy María Isabel Prieto has also reproached Díaz that a measure of such a draft “should not impose itself without an agreement on social dialogue.”

Yolanda Díaz recalled the vote against the PP with the labor reform, which obtained agreement in the social dialogue. The Minister of Labor has asked the parliamentary groups “Miras Height”, because “in the things of eating, partisan uses make no sense. There are matters in which opposition can be done and should do, but it is not correct in what works. ”