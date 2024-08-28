The summer break has failed to calm the troubled waters of Spanish politics. In a new example of the complex state of relations between the Government and Junts following the investiture of Salvador Illa, Carles Puigdemont’s party anticipated another high-voltage course on Tuesday by joining its votes with PP and Vox to try to force, without success, some of the appearances of President Pedro Sánchez and four of his ministers in Congress. None of the requests registered by the Popular Party since the end of July on hot issues such as the migration crisis, Venezuela or Catalan financing (ten in total) went ahead thanks to the closing of ranks of the rest of the investiture partners, who with the exception of Podemos, rejected the appearances en bloc. But Junts again turned its back on the Government on the same day that the Government announced its intention to take the General State Budget for 2025 to the lower house before the end of September. These accounts can only be approved with the approval of Carles Puigdemont’s party, which last month removed the spending ceiling, a prerequisite for establishing the basis for public accounts each year.

To dramatize the pressure, the separatists made their position public as soon as the meeting of the Permanent Deputation began in Cardedeu (Barcelona) through their parliamentary spokesperson, Míriam Nogueras. The deputy announced that they would present their own request for Pedro Sánchez to explain the agreement on financing with ERC to invest Salvador Illa. president and she advanced her support for the vote of the first vice president and head of the Treasury, María Jesús Montero, registered by the popular party. “The problem is not Catalonia, but a government that does not pay even half of what it has to pay to Catalonia, in Madrid it has paid double. We want to know what the opinion of Sanchez and Montero is,” she argued before the media. “We are not part of any Spanish block,” added the leader of Junts in Madrid, reports Camilo S. Baquero. Deputy Marta Madrenas was equally explicit in one of her interventions in the debate in Congress: “We are not partners of this Government. We are only questioned by the Catalans.” The formation of the former president She also voted in favour of Minister Óscar Puente giving explanations for the problems in the railway network and for the head of the Executive to be held accountable for Puigdemont’s flight on 8 August, when he returned to Barcelona to organise a public event before Illa’s investiture. “We have a problem with democracy and the Supreme Court and we want Sánchez to appear to explain what is happening,” Madrenas justified.

The votes on Tuesday, with the support of the Government of ERC, EH Bildu and PNV, exemplify the strength of the rest of the alliances of the block, but the position of Junts is key to gaining the majority and, therefore, to passing the Budgets and giving stability to the legislature in which, for now, new State accounts have not been approved. Although the Executive narrowly avoided the offensive of the Popular Party in Congress on Tuesday, the course begins as it ended: with Puigdemont’s party turning the vote to the right. In addition to knocking down the spending ceiling for 2025, in the last plenary session of the session, the secessionists also frustrated, together with PP and Vox, the reform of the immigration law to make the distribution of migrant minors between the communities obligatory.

PP spokesman Miguel Tellado arriving at the meeting of the Standing Committee held on Tuesday in the lower house. FERNANDO ALVARADO (EFE)

The session of the Permanent Deputation also illustrated the complexity of the relationship with Podemos, which is seeking its space on the left by differentiating itself from Sumar, the minority partner in the coalition government. The secretary general of Podemos, Ione Belarra, forced the repetition of the vote on the appearance of the president of the government to report on migratory pressure with her abstention. In this matter, Belarra took the floor to criticise Sánchez’s tour of Africa and to equate the policies of the PP and PSOE. After having taken it to the limit in other important negotiations, Podemos wanted to put the Executive in check and once again show its disagreements with a Government that it accused in previous statements in the corridors of having “buried the progressive legislature”. Its strategy was the same with the PP’s request that the Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente, be held accountable.

The Congress also rejected the requests made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, for the Government’s position in Venezuela after the presidential elections in July; that of the interim president of the Board of Directors of the RTVE Corporation, Concepción Cascajosa, and that of the head of Efe, the former Secretary of State for Communication Miguel Ángel Oliver, for the coverage of those elections. The PP also did not obtain the 35 votes necessary to approve the appearance of the Minister of Equality, Ana Redondo, who had already announced that she would appear at her own request before the commission for the “errors” in the drafting of the parity law that allows employees to be fired with adapted working hours. None of the initiatives promoted by the Popular Party prospered due to the arithmetic of the Permanent Deputation, where Junts only has one vote.

The debate also served as the setting for a new spat between the PP and the PNV, whose disagreements had already intensified since the failed investiture session of Alberto Núñez Feijóo. “Now that the PNV says it is committed to the cause of freedom in Venezuela, explain to your voters why you are not going to support our request today,” said the parliamentary spokesman for the Popular Party, Miguel Tellado, to the deputy. jetzale Mikel Legarda. Tellado’s words received a quick, and harsh, response from the PNV spokesman, Aitor Esteban, through the social network X. “You don’t give a damn about Venezuela. You simply use it to split the government block. Maduro is a dictator but your request for an appearance contributes nothing. If with tweets like this you want to win the PNV vote in the future… You are a fool, you fool,” wrote Esteban, mentioning another post by Tellado in which he had embedded a video of his interpellation of Legarda.

In this “future” that Esteban speaks of, and the distancing from the Basque party was further confirmed on Tuesday, the PP has little room to look to Junts and Vox to gather support for upcoming legislative initiatives. A scenario in which, like the Government, the PP is exposed to the volatility of Puigdemont’s party.