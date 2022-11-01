In the foreground, Jordi Turull, general secretary of Junts, and behind, Laura Borràs, on October 7, at the press conference after the internal consultation on remaining in the Government. Gianluca Battista

“A secretary general cannot be profiled in the face of such an important decision.” So he answered number two de Junts, Jordi Turull, when he was asked almost a month ago if he would reveal the meaning of his vote in the internal consultation on the Govern’s break with ERC. A vehemence that he screeched when, two days later, he rectified and said that he would reserve his opinion on the matter. The excuse was to obey the electoral committee of the party. He defended staying in the Executive; the president, Laura Borràs, was betting on breaking. And that second was the option that he won. The move served the former counselor to gain room for maneuver in the midst of the crisis (directing the moment by publicly admitting that he defended the opposite of what was done was unthinkable), but the credit among his people begins to waver.

The soul of the party, coming from the convergent tradition, received almost with joy that one of its historical leaders took the step to direct Junts and rolled up his sleeves to agree with Borràs, preventing the formation, already without Carles Puigdemont as president, from opening up. Not only was generosity expected of him to deal with the soul most in favor of unilateralism and away from party logic, but also an effective counterweight against a president of Parliament suspended who already showed signs of wanting to tighten everything. And that second facet is still not clearly seen. Several former senior members of the Catalan Executive and deputies consulted by this newspaper express their concern about what they describe as “passivity” of the general secretary in the current party crisis. “He is overwhelmed”, sums up an influential member of the national council.

Turull’s halo, who spent three years and three months in prison (until he was pardoned) after being convicted of sedition and embezzlement in the trial of the process, has served to sew the party in the territorial sphere and prepare for the municipal elections, its defenders maintain. His whistle has been fundamental in controlling the Borràs wing, for example, in key political and organizational votes. But when the situation brings him face to face with Borràs “he gets smaller”, says a voice from the Executive. And the lack of control of him in those noisy situations, which end up transcending publicly and affecting the image of the party, is what they now question.

“Their biggest fear is that [Carles] Puigdemont tears up the party card. He does not know how to say no, despite the fact that this leads to making bad decisions, ”summarizes a former senior executive. Although the MEP who fled from justice in Belgium no longer presides over the formation, his positions are still very much taken into account and he does not take well to being coughed up within his ranks.

The feeling of disorder within Junts was again evident last week, when the crisis over the resolution of the Dalmatian case. On Saturday, at a national council in Vic (Barcelona), Turull began to spin the unity speech between those who supported leaving the Government and those who defended the opposite. After days in which the reproaches between both positions continued unabated, the ex-counselor appealed for self-esteem and to go out and oppose without complexes. But that effort was blown up when the conclusions of the internal report on the incident carried out last June by Borràs’ right-hand man and then vice-president of Junts, Francesc de Dalmases, who intimidated a journalist on TV3 for a critical interview with the suspended speaker of the House.

Turull avoided taking a public position not only on the report but also on all the controversy and criticism launched by De Dalmases against what he considers an orchestrated operation against him. He privately showed the now former vice president —he resigned a week ago— the exit door, although without forcing him to do anything. “[El secretario general] he has made it clear many times that he will always opt for what guarantees the unity of the party. He preferred to break the Government to risk the game. But the card of putting yourself in profile does not always work”, assures a convergent struggle comrade and now a Junts grassroots militant. The party continues, for example, without making decisions regarding one of its workers allegedly being the author of at least one false profile on social networks in which De Dalmases was defended and other leaders such as Albert Batet were attacked.

The underlying problem continues to be the correlation of forces with Borràs. Faced with what seems like an obvious failure of the synthesis of the two souls that coexist in Junts, the recipe remains exactly the same as the first day: let time pass, justice decides on the case of alleged corruption in which it is prosecuted Borràs and that allows it to fall. A plan b that seems to ignore the main ability of the suspended president of Parliament: to capitalize on the noise of things when they fall.

