Junts per Catalunya has been ratified this Friday in its strategy of not replacing Laura Borràs as president of the Parliament after the Table of the Chamber suspended her from her functions in compliance with the regulations of the institution that establishes it when a deputy is going to trial for crimes related to corruption (prevarication and falsehood in this case). Deputy Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas has stressed that his party will not seek relief from Borràs. “We won’t. It would be to cover up and whitewash a situation of absolute exceptionality”, the deputy underlined in statements to Catalunya Radio.

With its decision, Junts has thus wanted to send a meridian message to the Republican Alba Vergès, vice president of the chamber, now acting as president, who asked Junts this Thursday to find a formula for him to hold the presidency. “ERC has suspended the president because she wanted to, it is a political decision,” Alonso-Cuevillas said, recalling that the final decision fell to the Republicans. The Table is made up of seven members -now six- with this distribution: two from ERC, two from the PSC, two from Junts and one from the CUP.

The deputy has blamed Borràs’ suspension on the Republicans’ decision to overshadow the agreements reached at the dialogue table, held two days before removing her from office, in which, according to Cuevillas, they accepted the “constitutional framework.” “It is a serious fact. Of renunciation of unilateralism and of an end to the cycle of trying to achieve independence if it is not with an agreement with Spain”, Cuevillas pointed out, predicting that the dialogue table will not bear any fruit and has accused the ministers of mocking Of the same.

The dialogue table revealed the Government’s commitment to promote the use of Catalan in the European Parliament, support for the new Catalan law approved in Parliament and the dejudicialization of the procés. The president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, demanded this week from Pedro Sánchez that progress should be made in that judicial agenda before the end of the year, although he has already warned that there are not enough majorities to be able to reform the crime of sedition that could benefit politicians who have fled from Spanish justice and who now live abroad.

Cuevillas has stressed that a hot start to the course is expected with the celebration of the Diada, the general policy debate in the Parliament, where the absence of Borràs will be displayed, and the celebration of the fifth anniversary on October 1. “I detect a lot of indignation in those registered,” said the deputy who was this Thursday at an event with members in Penedès.

Junts wants to evaluate the functioning of the Government but in parallel Aragonès guaranteed in the balance of the end of the political course that none of the Junts advisers had transferred their desire to leave the cabinet or that there was therefore the slightest crisis. “The members of the Government have the obligation to continue, it cannot be that a member of the Government criticizes it. It wouldn’t make sense.”

