Junts refuses to accept Esquerra’s request to assume the interim Presidency of the Parliament more than a week after Laura Borràs has been suspended from her duties. The deputy of the sovereignist formation, Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas, confirmed this Friday that JxCat will not seek a temporary replacement for Borràs because, in his opinion, it would be “to provide cover and whiten” the decision of the Republicans to remove her after she is going to be prosecuted for prevarication and false documentation.

Cuevillas attributes this “absolutely exceptional situation” to the attempt of his partners in the Catalan Executive to overshadow the agreements reached at the dialogue table. According to the post-convergence deputy, the meeting between the Government and Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya – which took place two days before Borràs was removed – constitutes “a serious event” because, according to him, they represent “a renunciation by the ERC of unilateralism and the end of the cycle to try for independence if it is not with an agreement with Spain».

Junts and the environment of the former president of the Parliament have been advocating a victimist discourse for days according to which her suspension responds to the political will to remove her from the front line. An argument that the Esquerra itself, the CUP and the PSC deny. These parties argue that such a decision responds to the application of the Parliament’s regulations, where it is stated, in article 25.4, that when an oral trial is opened to a deputy for a cause related to corruption, it is appropriate to suspend him from functions. The High Court of Justice of Catalonia sent Borràs to trial for allegedly dividing contracts when she was director of the Institution of Catalan Letters to award them to an acquaintance.

Crack in the coalition



A week later, the position of highest authority in the Parlament is still vacant and the functions have temporarily fallen to the first vice president of the Chamber, Alba Verges, who earlier today urged the postconvergents to “find a formula” to replace Borràs. “We summon Junts to say how they want to make it possible,” said the Republican leader, who insisted that the interim of her position is derived from “a situation that no one wants.”

Despite the criticism leveled by Borràs and his unconditional supporters, the leader of Esquerra, Pere Aragonés, has ruled out that the crisis could cause a disaster in the Catalan Executive that he presides over. «I am confident that we will continue with the Government. All the ministers without exception are committed », he affirmed this Thursday.

However, Cuevillas hinted this Friday that the effects of the suspension of the leader of Junts could have consequences in the government coalition. “The bases will have to vote and I perceive – he pointed out – a lot of indignation.”