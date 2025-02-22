Junts emulates Feijóo and is entangled in his relationship with the extreme independence right

Junts has proven this week that the problem he has with the training that has emerged to the right, the Xenophobic Aliança Catalan, nor is it anecdotal or has an easy solution. With the issue of trust raised in Ripoll by the Alcadesa, Sílvia Orriols, those of Carles Puigdemont were seen before the obligation to get wet and decide between maintaining or taking the leader of the Ultra formation from the mayor’s office. In Junts he set the same debate that has crossed formations of the traditional right throughout the European continent, almost all of them lost to the absence of a consensus manual on how to prevent the extreme right from phagocite its electorate.

Opinion | Juns’s problem is not ERC, is Aliança Catalan

Of the endless catalog of responses that have rehearsed European rights to the challenge raised by their extremes, the route chosen by Juns resembles that adopted by Alberto Núñez Feijóo in the PP, when he chose not to confront with VOX and even give white letter to his Regional barons to agree, after the regional and municipal elections of 2023. Officially, the Junts address has not taken the pact, that rejects, but increasingly partying voices arise to despise the relationship with Aliança given that they share more and more electorate.

At the moment, the independence formation has ended up breaking the pact that had forced with ERC, PSC and the CUP; That is, he has chosen to keep Orriols in the City Hall. The arguments he has given are diverse, but the main one would be the lack of popular support to the new government formula. Junts has acknowledged that he did a survey, although he has not made it public, so it is worth asking whether who opted against the motion of censure was the whole of the Ripoll’s electorate or it was rather the Electoral of Junts who did not see The motion of censure.

The decision of Junts has been to avoid the confrontation with a mayor that the post -convergent municipal group criticizes hard, not only for his ultra ideology, but for his lack of effectiveness in office. But, although in the Puigdemont party they continue to argue that there will be no pacts of any kind with Aliança, the decision taken in Ripoll goes far beyond the municipality to the extent that most leaders have spoken against the so -called “health cord” , that is, not to make pacts by action or omission with the extreme right.

“It is demonstrating in Europe that the sanitary cords, as they are now conceived, are a mistake,” Juns Salvador Vergés deputy said Wednesday. The Secretary General himself, Jordi Turull, has defended a similar position, making it the new general pattern of the party.

It is a novelty, if one takes into account that so far Junts had participated in the sanitary cord that was imposed in the Parliament, from 2023 to Vox and in the last legislature Aliança also. These two parties, which are irrelevant to the governance of the Generalitat, fail to carry out any of their proposals nor have they been able to preside over commissions for the PSC boycott, Junts, ERC, Comuns and CUP.

But the so -called “anti -fascist pact” had already suffered cracks in the Parliament, for example when Junts abstained in an institutional statement promoted by Aliança to denounce the attack against one of his tents, or when the PSC joined his votes to those of Vox, Next to the PP, to lie a resolution that claimed a fiscal pact. In fact, both Junts and ERC in Ripoll already sat down to negotiate the budgets that finally ended up without agreement and led to the issue of trust.

Right turning, with an eye on Orriols

This Junts Legislature has adopted the most to the right of the last decade, after in the stage of the first convergence and then the acronym founded by Puigdemont opted for a supposedly transversal ideology. It has proposals for liberal-conservative cut in matters such as taxes, business policy, housing or the arrival of large projects such as hard rock. They have also strengthened their collaboration with the world of the great company, with outstanding meetings with organizations such as the Patronal Foment.

But if something is noticeable to the right of Junts, it is not so much in its proposals and in the issues they place on the agenda. In recent months, the formation of Puigdemont has been very insistent in talking about immigration, with the background of the transfer of the powers in the field of foreigners promised by the Government. Another of the issues occupied by the public speech of training is security, especially focused on thefts and less serious crimes, an issue that some of its mayorships in the Maresme region (Barcelona) have become a flag.

Along the same lines, Junts has put the eye on the issue of housing occupations. This same week, the party began a specific campaign on this issue with initiatives both in the Parliament of Catalonia and in Congress, aimed at promoting legal changes to expedite the eviction in less than 48 hours of families that do not pay, whether or not they are vulnerable .

Junts rules out the motion of censure against Orriols and paves the land so that the ultra maintains the mayor of Ripoll



A hard hand speech and very marked by issues such as immigration or security with which those of Puigdemont believe that they can stop the possible advance of the extreme right of an Orriols that already celebrates having been able to mark the agenda of large formations.