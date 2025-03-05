Junts defends that Catalan will be a requirement for migrants despite the fact that the law agreed with the government prevents it

The Junts spokeswoman in Congress, Míriam Nogueras, said Wednesday that the Catalan language will be a “requirement” for migrants who arrive in Catalonia, despite the fact that this would contravene the organic law that his party presented a day before with the PSOE.

“Are you going to ask the language to be a requirement? Of course, of course you will ask. We are in Catalonia and in Catalonia there is an official language that is to Catalan, just like if you are going to live in Franza to France the requirement is to learn the French in Dutch Holland, ”said Nogueras at the time of 1, in RTVE.

Like other members of his party, Nogueras has tried to imply that this agreement allows the Catalan administration to make some kind of demand on Catalan, something that not only does not appear in the text of the agreement, but would contravene it. If approved, the new law provides that the Generalitat will be the “unique window” in migratory matters, but will do so in any case under the state norm, which does not include Catalan as a requirement.

At this time, Catalan is already valued, just like the knowledge of Spanish and other aspects of the life of migrated people, when preparing the reports on roots, mandatory to obtain and extend residence permits. In the case of people who wish nationalized, Spanish is a requirement, but not Catalan, and this issue does not change with the new law agreed by PSOE and Junts.

Nogueras herself has referred to these reports, which are processed for people who need to extend residence permits. “It is evident that if someone wants to build their life in Catalonia, respecting the duties of the society that marks the Catalan society, respecting Catalan culture, respecting the Catalan language, it is obvious that if you have to make a report of roots it will look if this person who wants to build his life in Catalonia knows the official language of Catalonia,” he said.

Also the leader of Junts, Carles Puigdemont, admitted on Tuesday at a press conference that his goal was that the Generalitat gave more importance to the knowledge of Catalan when processing reports on roots, which has already been elaborated for years. But it may not be an indispensable condition, because state regulations contravene.

Different issue is the so -called “first reception”, a social services policy aimed at the fact that newcomers can be established with dignity in a territory. A competition that the Generalitat has has for years and that, at the moment, is regulated by means of a law of the Parliament of 2010.

As the newspaper has advanced on Wednesday and confirmed this newspaper, Junts would be preparing a new regulation on migrations that, among other aspects, would seek to regulate these reception policies of the Generalitat. It would be here where Puigdemont’s formation would like to increase the presence of Catalan, as one of the services that would be provided to newcomers.

According to the legal framework, the learning of the Catalan language can be encouraged within the reception policies, but not establish as a requirement to access rights. The Parliament could not regulate issues such as residence, the return of immigrants or their expulsion, nor on the Immigrant Internment Center, since all that is armored as state competence in the law agreed by JUNTS.