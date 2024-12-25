Turull describes the presidents of the Government and the Generalitat as “delusional gravediggers” because “no one here will be able to turn the page” until independence
Junqueras (ERC) assures that Felipe VI “is not authorized” to ask politicians not to make noise
The first assessment by Junts of the King’s Christmas message, delivered this Tuesday night, has been limited to defining it as “absolutely irrelevant and lacking credibility.” It has been Jordi Turull, general secretary of the party that president Carles Puigdemont,
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Junts #believes #Kings #message #irrelevant #compares #Llarena #Marchena #Primo #Rivera
Leave a Reply