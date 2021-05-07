Exchange of roles in the negotiations between ERC and Junts for the formation of a government in Catalonia. If days ago, it was Esquerra who showed his optimism in public and bet on an imminent agreement, while Junts cooled expectations, this morning the tables have been turned: Junts has assured that the pact is “ready” and is a matter of “days “, When the Republicans have spoken of” risk of accident “and have charged against the junteros, whom they have accused of wanting elections.

In any case, the negotiations are already entering their decisive phase, whatever happens, as time is running out. There is little more than two weeks until the legislature runs out. May 26 is the deadline for Pere Aragonès to be invested. Otherwise, there will be new elections. Junts is holding an extraordinary congress this weekend, in which an internal battle is fought for control of the party, which is currently divided, where different sensitivities coexist, which are making conversations difficult. The secretary general, Jordi Sànchez, has appeared this morning, to try to close ranks. He has ensured that only he and Elsa Artadi speak on behalf of the party. In his opinion, the general framework of the agreement with ERC is “very advanced” and could be closed in the “next few days”. “We will reach an agreement, we are convinced, we have to touch it,” said the nationalist leader, at the start of the congress. Sànchez, on prison leave, has ruled out elections and has denied all the accusations made against them by ERC. “We do not speculate with elections,” he warned. “And Puigdemont does not seek to exercise any protection” over the president of the Generalitat, he added.

Sànchez maintains its commitment that the Junts will invest in Aragonès even though both formations are not capable of reaching an agreement for the formation of a coalition government. Of course, it warns that the decision reached by the juntera management, in relation to the negotiations, must be endorsed by the militancy in an internal consultation, which opens a door to uncertainty, since the bases of the Junts are much more radical than the executive, as was evident in the primaries for the electoral lists of the autonomic pasts. The strategy in Madrid, the independence roadmap and the role of the Council for the Republic continue to be the obstacles that prevent that after three months of talks there is still no agreement reached. Junts assumes to give two years of margin to the dialogue table, as requested by ERC, but demands that it be accepted that if the table with the Government fails, the phase of “confrontation” must be passed, although it does not make public what is its proposed “onslaught” against the State and rejects a new unilateral referendum. Junts also asks that the independence strategy be discussed in the Council for the Republic. It remains to overcome personal “mistrust”, according to Sànchez, although on this point he believes that there has been progress.

ERC, meanwhile, maintains the pressure on its potential partners. The party’s spokeswoman, Marta Vilalta, has warned the post-convergents that if there is no agreement, they will seek the support of the CUP and the commons to govern alone. Vilalta has criticized “noisy” sectors of the Junts that prefer elections. «They are people who are part of Junts who are noisy, who make themselves known. We intuit that there is a part of the Junts that wants elections, but it is irresponsible, “he lamented on RTVE. ERC has warned that there is a “risk of accident”, if there is no agreement and there ends up being a repetition of elections. The Republicans spoke days ago of a “turning point” in the negotiations after the two meetings in the Lledoners prison between Pere Aragonès and Jordi Sànchez, but now they are no longer so optimistic in public. To the point that yesterday they put a new ultimatum on the table to pressure the junteros. If before the 20th there is no pact, ERC will bet on the government alone.