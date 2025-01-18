The general secretary of JxCat, Jordi Turull, announced this Saturday that the PSOE “has accepted the urgent meeting” in Switzerland to try to redirect the crisis between both parties: “We are squaring up the agendas,” he assured.

In statements during his visit to the 28th Fira de l’Oli d’Oliva Verge Extra de Catalunya, in Les Borges Blanques, in Lleida, Turull referred to the appearance this Friday in Brussels of the leader of Junts, Carles Puigdemont, who announced the suspension of sectoral negotiations with the PSOEincluding that of the next General State Budgets, understanding that the Government of Pedro Sanchez is failing to comply with the investiture agreements signed in 2023.

“The president was very clear: this, in this way, we cannot continue,” said Turull, who explained that the PSOE has “accepted the extraordinary and urgent meeting” in Switzerland that Puigdemont requested, and also the “international mediators” who usually attend these meetings in Switzerland “have made themselves available.”

Turull has not clarified what day this crucial meeting will be held, because the parties involved are “squaring their agendas”: “They are different people with different responsibilities and the international mediators also have to do well,” he argued.

What he has highlighted is that, “depending on how this meeting goes”, it will be possible to reach a “conclusion on whether or not it is worth continuing” Giving support from Junts to the Sánchez Government.

If it were not possible to maintain the majority of the investiture, he warned, “each person with their democratic convictions will have to make decisions”, a statement that links to the notice launched this Friday by Puigdemont, who said that, in case his party breaks with the PSOEwill appeal to Sánchez to call elections.

The PSOE has not been “loyal”

According to Turull, “the PSOE has not been loyal to the text, nor the context, nor the spirit” of the investiture agreement. But it is not part of Junts’ plans to join a motion of censure of the PP: “Negotiating with someone who In the morning he asks for your help and in the afternoon he wants many years in prison for you. “It doesn’t make any kind of sense at this moment,” he reasoned. “The Junts deputies in Madrid know that they are only part of one bloc, which is that of the defense of the Catalans,” he added.