There are only 13 days left for the automatic call for elections in Catalonia if a new Executive is not invested and everything points to a final stretch of cross pressure and photo-finish. After a weekend of meetings, with a visit to the Lledoners prison included by the Republican president, Pere Aragonès, the spokespersons for ERC and Junts have used their respective appearances on Mondays to report on the negotiations. While the Republican, Marta Vilalta, sees “a turning point” and therefore puts the idea of ​​a single Government behind, Elsa Artadi has ruled out that an ultimatum had been raised for May 1 at the negotiating table and has announced that the agreement (or disagreement) that the leadership of Carles Puigdemont’s party takes on the Catalan Government will have to be endorsed by the militancy.

“At the moment there is not yet an agreement, we are still working,” said Artadi, who appeared after Vilalta. The Republican has justified that her party now park the possibility of exploring that Junts limit themselves to supporting Aragonès to govern alone because during the last meetings there was “a turning point.” Without specifying which folders of the negotiation he was referring to, Vilalta has said that in the conversations he has noticed a “change in trend” and that this has made it possible to “unravel” key issues.

Artadi, for his part, has denied the major. “There has not been a before or after May 1,” he said after explaining that the Junts team never verbalized that ultimatum at the table. They did know him, he explained, through the media. “We do not have the feeling that anything extraordinary has happened,” he added. The negotiations, according to the Junts spokeswoman, are continuing at their own pace, although at the moment there is no date for a possible full inauguration.

13 days after the expiration of the term, Junts has made public its intention that the militancy have the last word on what the party has to do. Artadi has revealed that, once the management makes a decision (if it accepts the agreement and enters the Government or if it allows a minority ERC Executive and thus avoid elections) it will have to be endorsed by the militants in a telematic consultation. This weekend, Junts has a congress to elect the president of its National Council.