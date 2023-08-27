A patrol of the National Police, in a file image. NATIONAL POLICE (Europa Press)

The arrest on Saturday of four people in Solsonès (Lleida) accused of planning acts against the Vuelta a España has provoked the protest of pro-independence sectors. Those arrested remain in the National Police offices in Barcelona, ​​waiting to go to court. The police maintain that the suspects were preparing acts against the competition for Monday, August 28, in the third stage, passing through Súria and Arinsal.

“We ask for the immediate release of the detainees. The “prior” and “preventive” actions against acts of protest of the independence movement we already know what their intention is and how they normally end. Protesting is not a crime”, the general secretary of Junts, Jordi Turull, wrote on Twitter. “Preventive detentions are typical of authoritarian and outdated regimes, which is why Spain practices them against the independence movement. That is why they need to be released immediately and that is why we do not give up in the fight for the independence of Catalonia”, Laura Borràs added.

From Esquerra Republicana, Marta Rovira has joined the critics. “Espionage, prospective reports, social and media incrimination… That is persecution of the independence movement and political repression. Freedom for the detainees! the general secretary of the party has posted. A tweet that has been retweeted by the ERC spokesperson, Marta Vilalta, and by the Minister of Government, Teresa Jordà, among others. The CUP has also condemned the arrests and has called for the release of the four people.

Solidarity Alert and the Anti-Repressive Platform, in charge of defending the detainees, have denounced that the Police have searched the house of the four, who are accused of “acts and threats” against the Vuelta, without providing further details. In a concentration at the gates of the La Verneda National Police station, the spokesman for Solidarity Alert, Martí Majoral, has assured that they are unaware of the specific actions that the four people are accused of.